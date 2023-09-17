https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/saudi-arabia-suspends-talks-on-normalizing-relations-with-israel---reports-1113436189.html
Saudi Arabia Suspends Talks on Normalizing Relations With Israel - Reports
Saudi Arabia Suspends Talks on Normalizing Relations With Israel - Reports
Saudi Arabia has informed the United States of the termination of negotiations to normalize relations with Israel, media reported, citing a source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
2023-09-17T13:35+0000
2023-09-17T13:35+0000
2023-09-17T13:35+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
palestinians
saudi arabia
palestine
riyadh
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103181/77/1031817702_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_6a8c52a73d33415c72d741e9f57f42ee.jpg
The source claimed that the Netanyahu government had rejected "conciliatory gestures" towards the Palestinians and acceptance of the demands of the right wing bloc undermined any possibility of rapprochement with the Palestinians and Saudi Arabia itself.The Israeli leadership is "at a loss" over Riyadh's decision to halt any negotiations with Washington on normalizing relations, the source added. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia was possible but not a certainty. The US launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab states in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December of that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declaratory section of the Accords, but did not sign the corresponding document with Israel, unlike the other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue. By 2020, Israel had diplomatic relations with only two Arab countries in the region, Jordan and Egypt.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/normalizing-israel-saudi-relations-possible-but-not-certainty---us-sec-of-state-blinken-1113412491.html
saudi arabia
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103181/77/1031817702_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57439d4e7dcee58a7bc0b23fa7e4c5a0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
saudi arabia, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, normalize relations with israel
saudi arabia, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, normalize relations with israel
Saudi Arabia Suspends Talks on Normalizing Relations With Israel - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia has informed the United States of the termination of negotiations to normalize relations with Israel, media reported, citing a source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
The source claimed that the Netanyahu government had rejected "conciliatory gestures" towards the Palestinians and acceptance of the demands of the right wing bloc undermined any possibility of rapprochement with the Palestinians and Saudi Arabia itself.
The Israeli leadership is "at a loss" over Riyadh's decision to halt any negotiations with Washington on normalizing relations, the source added.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that normalization of relations between
Israel and Saudi Arabia was possible but not a certainty.
The US launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab states in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December of that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declaratory section of the Accords, but did not sign the corresponding document with Israel, unlike the other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue. By 2020, Israel had diplomatic relations with only two Arab countries in the region, Jordan and Egypt.