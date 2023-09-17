International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Top US General Doubts Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Achieve Its Goals Quickly
In an exclusive interview with an American broadcaster, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that Ukraine's counteroffensive "will take a considerable length of time," refusing to speculate on how long it might take for Kiev to achieve its goals.
"This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited in the sense that they do not, even if they are fully achieved, they do not completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky have" Milley said in an interview with a American broadcaster. The military official refused to speculate on how long it might take Ukraine to achieve its goals, noting that it "will take a considerable length of time." In addition, Milley described Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive as "long, hard, bloody." Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Top US General Doubts Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Achieve Its Goals Quickly

18:40 GMT 17.09.2023
© AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In an exclusive interview with an American broadcaster, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that Ukraine's counteroffensive "will take a considerable length of time," refusing to speculate on how long it might take for Kiev to achieve its goals.
"This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited in the sense that they do not, even if they are fully achieved, they do not completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky have" Milley said in an interview with a American broadcaster.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals How Long Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has Until Generals Mud and Winter Set In
10 September, 2023
10 September, 15:07 GMT
The military official refused to speculate on how long it might take Ukraine to achieve its goals, noting that it "will take a considerable length of time."
In addition, Milley described Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive as "long, hard, bloody."
Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
