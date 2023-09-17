https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/top-us-general-doubts-ukraines-counteroffensive-to-achieve-its-goals-quickly-1113441473.html
Top US General Doubts Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Achieve Its Goals Quickly
Top US General Doubts Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Achieve Its Goals Quickly
In an exclusive interview with an American broadcaster, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that Ukraine's counteroffensive "will take a considerable length of time," refusing to speculate on how long it might take for Kiev to achieve its goals.
2023-09-17T18:40+0000
2023-09-17T18:40+0000
2023-09-17T18:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
mark milley
ukraine
joint chiefs of staff
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe33f3afc3281eb621f462dfa22dfdf8.jpg
"This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited in the sense that they do not, even if they are fully achieved, they do not completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky have" Milley said in an interview with a American broadcaster. The military official refused to speculate on how long it might take Ukraine to achieve its goals, noting that it "will take a considerable length of time." In addition, Milley described Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive as "long, hard, bloody." Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/pentagon-reveals-how-long-ukraines-counteroffensive-has-until-generals-mud-and-winter-set-in-1113257331.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083185050_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_799246f12173c927828fbd8f4452e068.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, war in ukraine, mark milley, ukraine counteroffensive goals, ukraine won't be able to achieve its goals
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive, war in ukraine, mark milley, ukraine counteroffensive goals, ukraine won't be able to achieve its goals
Top US General Doubts Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Achieve Its Goals Quickly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In an exclusive interview with an American broadcaster, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said that Ukraine's counteroffensive "will take a considerable length of time," refusing to speculate on how long it might take for Kiev to achieve its goals.
"This offensive, although significant, has operational and tactical objectives that are limited
in the sense that they do not, even if they are fully achieved, they do not completely kick out all the Russians, which is the broader strategic objective that [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky have" Milley said in an interview with a American broadcaster.
The military official refused to speculate on how long it might take Ukraine to achieve its goals
, noting that it "will take a considerable length of time."
In addition, Milley described Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive as "long, hard, bloody."
Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful
.