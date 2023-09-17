https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/us-imports-of-russian-fertilizer-hit-record-944mln-1113427317.html

US Imports Of Russian Fertilizer Hit Record $944Mln

The US set a new record by purchasing Russian fertilizers worth $944 million between January and July, according to the US statistical service data.

The United States achieved a new record by buying $944Mln of Russian fertilizers between January and July, according to data from the US statistical service.Purchases in July fell three times as much as in June and nearly 40% year-on-year to $54.4Mln - the lowest level since August 2021. Russia was the US' second-largest supplier of fertilizer this year, the largest supplier being Canada, which exported $2.8Bln of fertilizers in seven months. Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar make up the other top five countries from which the US imports fertilizer. From January to July, the US reduced its fertilizer imports by 22%, totaling $6Bln. Exporting to this category also declined by 36%, reaching $3.4Bln during the same period.

