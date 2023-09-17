https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/us-imports-of-russian-fertilizer-hit-record-944mln-1113427317.html
US Imports Of Russian Fertilizer Hit Record $944Mln
US Imports Of Russian Fertilizer Hit Record $944Mln
The US set a new record by purchasing Russian fertilizers worth $944 million between January and July, according to the US statistical service data.
2023-09-17T06:40+0000
2023-09-17T06:40+0000
2023-09-17T06:40+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
russia
us
canada
saudi arabia
fertilizer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111915102_0:200:3286:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87eb6b6872ec4c686b81e014b2cfa299.jpg
The United States achieved a new record by buying $944Mln of Russian fertilizers between January and July, according to data from the US statistical service.Purchases in July fell three times as much as in June and nearly 40% year-on-year to $54.4Mln - the lowest level since August 2021. Russia was the US' second-largest supplier of fertilizer this year, the largest supplier being Canada, which exported $2.8Bln of fertilizers in seven months. Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar make up the other top five countries from which the US imports fertilizer. From January to July, the US reduced its fertilizer imports by 22%, totaling $6Bln. Exporting to this category also declined by 36%, reaching $3.4Bln during the same period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/sanctions-clapback-russian-grain-exports-to-brazil-hit-historic-high-1113075263.html
russia
canada
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111915102_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_126bb825fbed8eb585b3591eae736560.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us import, russian fertilizers, record volume of fertilizers,
us import, russian fertilizers, record volume of fertilizers,
US Imports Of Russian Fertilizer Hit Record $944Mln
The previous record of Russian fertilizers imported by the US was reached last year, with the total value of purchases over seven months totaling $900Mln.
The United States achieved a new record by buying $944Mln of Russian fertilizers between January and July, according to data from the US statistical service.
Purchases in July fell three times as much as in June and nearly 40% year-on-year to $54.4Mln - the lowest level since August 2021.
Russia was the US' second-largest supplier
of fertilizer this year, the largest supplier being Canada, which exported $2.8Bln of fertilizers in seven months. Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar make up the other top five countries from which the US imports fertilizer.
From January to July, the US reduced its fertilizer imports by 22%, totaling $6Bln. Exporting
to this category also declined by 36%, reaching $3.4Bln during the same period.