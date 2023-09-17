https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/watch-russian-ka-52-helicopter-destroy-ukrainian-control-center-1113425962.html
Watch Russian Ka-52 Helicopter Destroy Ukrainian Control Center
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter destroying a Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of a Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter destroying a Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.Ukraine launched its counteroffensive against Russia on June 4 after several postponements while Kiev asked its Western donors to increase military and financial aid. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed and that Ukraine had lost 71,500 men in the attack. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu added that Ukraine had not achieved any of the goals of its counteroffensive in any direction.
The Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter designed for reconnaissance, target designation and anti-tank warfare.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of a Ka-52 Alligator
reconnaissance and attack helicopter destroying a Ukrainian control center and armored vehicles.
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive against Russia on June 4 after several postponements while Kiev asked its Western donors to increase military and financial aid.
Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed and that Ukraine had lost
71,500 men in the attack. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu added that Ukraine had not achieved any of the goals of its counteroffensive
in any direction.