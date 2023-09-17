International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/west-believes-ukraine-should-shift-from-attacking-to-holding-ground-in-october---reports-1113435393.html
West Believes Ukraine Should Shift From Attacking to Holding Ground in October - Reports
West Believes Ukraine Should Shift From Attacking to Holding Ground in October - Reports
Ukraine needs to shift from attempting offensive operations against the Russian armed forces to holding positions in the second half of October due to weather conditions, media reported on Sunday, citing a Western defense official.
2023-09-17T11:55+0000
2023-09-17T11:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
attack
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112689000_0:188:3072:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_c358752d32cd7d480d18df0a47db597d.jpg
Weather conditions will worsen before November, with the terrain becoming too muddy, making it difficult for heavy armored equipment to move quickly, so Ukrainian forces should focus on protecting their infrastructure from Russian drones and missiles during the winter, the defense official said. Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/as-ammo-dries-up-us-set-to-shift-blame-for-ukraine-counteroffensive-debacle--1113298286.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112689000_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf35f51a2b6242cf3bca9a4bda615aa6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
offensive operations, russian armed forces, attacking to holding
offensive operations, russian armed forces, attacking to holding

West Believes Ukraine Should Shift From Attacking to Holding Ground in October - Reports

11:55 GMT 17.09.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankRussian Servicemen of the Western Military District's 1st Guards Tank Army Patrol the Area in the Course of Russia's <ilitary Operation in Ukraine
Russian Servicemen of the Western Military District's 1st Guards Tank Army Patrol the Area in the Course of Russia's <ilitary Operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine needs to shift from attempting offensive operations against the Russian armed forces to holding positions in the second half of October due to weather conditions, media reported on Sunday, citing a Western defense official.
Weather conditions will worsen before November, with the terrain becoming too muddy, making it difficult for heavy armored equipment to move quickly, so Ukrainian forces should focus on protecting their infrastructure from Russian drones and missiles during the winter, the defense official said.
Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.
Demolished Ukrainian tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2023
Analysis
As Ammo Dries Up, US Set to ‘Shift Blame’ for Ukraine Counteroffensive ‘Debacle’
12 September, 13:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала