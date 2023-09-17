https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/west-believes-ukraine-should-shift-from-attacking-to-holding-ground-in-october---reports-1113435393.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine needs to shift from attempting offensive operations against the Russian armed forces to holding positions in the second half of October due to weather conditions, media reported on Sunday, citing a Western defense official.
Weather conditions will worsen before November, with the terrain becoming too muddy, making it difficult for heavy armored equipment to move quickly, so Ukrainian forces should focus on protecting their infrastructure from Russian drones and missiles during the winter, the defense official said.
Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine launched
its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.