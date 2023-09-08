https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russian-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-reconnaissance-unit-in-donbass-1113199184.html
Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass
Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the South Donetsk direction, taking one of the enemy soldiers prisoner, spokesman for Russia's Vostok troops grouping Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik
2023-09-08T10:51+0000
2023-09-08T10:51+0000
2023-09-08T10:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094063556_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_625d8ab1d3cb905f8fbcd0d5dd66950e.jpg
"A reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Novodonetskoe [rural settlement] was eliminated, an attack by an enemy infantry group north of Priutnoe [village] was repelled, the militants were destroyed, one was captured," Chekhov said. He also said that Russian military prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Shaitanka River near Novodonetskoe. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2023. The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began this June, mostly in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, widely described as slow, had failed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russia-will-be-reliable-supplier-of-gas-and-continue-providing-gas-to-turkiye---putin-1113111521.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/15/1094063556_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_560a68e1eba37ec3d0c4e33cd67be018.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the South Donetsk direction, taking one of the enemy soldiers prisoner, spokesman for Russia's Vostok troops grouping Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.
"A reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Novodonetskoe [rural settlement] was eliminated, an attack by an enemy infantry group north of Priutnoe [village] was repelled, the militants were destroyed, one was captured," Chekhov said.
He also said that Russian military prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Shaitanka River near Novodonetskoe.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2023. The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began this June
, mostly in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, widely described as slow
, had failed.