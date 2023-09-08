https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/russian-forces-eliminate-ukrainian-reconnaissance-unit-in-donbass-1113199184.html

Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the South Donetsk direction, taking one of the enemy soldiers prisoner, spokesman for Russia's Vostok troops grouping Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

"A reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Novodonetskoe [rural settlement] was eliminated, an attack by an enemy infantry group north of Priutnoe [village] was repelled, the militants were destroyed, one was captured," Chekhov said. He also said that Russian military prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Shaitanka River near Novodonetskoe. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2023. The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began this June, mostly in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, widely described as slow, had failed.

