Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass
Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the South Donetsk direction, taking one of the enemy soldiers prisoner, spokesman for Russia's Vostok troops grouping Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
"A reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Novodonetskoe [rural settlement] was eliminated, an attack by an enemy infantry group north of Priutnoe [village] was repelled, the militants were destroyed, one was captured," Chekhov said. He also said that Russian military prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Shaitanka River near Novodonetskoe. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2023. The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began this June, mostly in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, widely described as slow, had failed.
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

Russian Forces Eliminate Ukrainian Reconnaissance Unit in Donbass

10:51 GMT 08.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have eliminated a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit in the South Donetsk direction, taking one of the enemy soldiers prisoner, spokesman for Russia's Vostok troops grouping Oleg Chekhov told Sputnik.
"A reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian armed forces west of Novodonetskoe [rural settlement] was eliminated, an attack by an enemy infantry group north of Priutnoe [village] was repelled, the militants were destroyed, one was captured," Chekhov said.
He also said that Russian military prevented an attempt by Ukrainian forces to cross the Shaitanka River near Novodonetskoe.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2023. The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began this June, mostly in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive, widely described as slow, had failed.
