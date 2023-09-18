https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/after-plundering-one-of-worlds-poorest-countries-clintons-look-to-cash-in-on-aid-for-ukraine-1113468325.html

After Plundering One of World's Poorest Countries, Clintons Look to Cash in on ‘Aid’ for Ukraine

Over the years, the Clinton family’s “charity” work has run afoul of investigators and whistleblowers alike over suspected schemes ranging from the alleged theft of disaster relief funds to shady political pay-to-play deals.

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) has announced plans to launch a ‘Ukraine Action Network’, ostensibly to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians amid the West’s ongoing proxy war against Russia in the troubled Eastern European country.The Ukraine Action Network is expected to help “mobilize existing CGI partners, as well as new leaders from around the world, to create and finance new commitments for Ukrainians.” The details of the program, including which “Ukrainians” specifically are expected to benefit, have yet to be elaborated.The Clintons shut down the CGI component of their Clinton Foundation non-profit in 2017, firing dozens of employees and shuttering the CGI’s New York office after donations by businesses and foreign nations dried up following Mrs. Clinton’s surprise loss in the 2016 presidential election.The Clintons revived the CGI in 2022, with thousands of donors and hundreds of partnering organizations announcing the launch of over 140 different projects at last year’s conference.In a letter to attendees of the upcoming Tuesday gathering, the foundation indicated that the 2023 meeting would “hear from those who are tackling some of today’s most pressing issues, including climate change, health inequities, food insecurity, economic inequality, threats to democracy around the world, and record-breaking refugee displacement.”Officials, business leaders and celebrities expected to attend include Bill Clinton, Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Obama and Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, Pope Francis, NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwayne Wade, Google President Ruth Porat, former British prime minister Tony Blair and others.Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst who has been investigating the Clintons’ charity-related activities for about eight years, told Sputnik last month that the Foundation’s plans to incorporate Ukraine into its agenda may be a sign that they’re hoping to cash in on some of the potentially vast package of reconstruction support for Kiev by Western countries.“The Clinton Foundation has been illegally raising money, in theory, for HIV/AIDS projects in Ukraine since 2004, without seeking or obtaining approval for these efforts, as is required in advance, from numerous domestic and foreign government authorities. No outsider actually knows exactly what they have been doing for nearly 20 years in that ransacked remnant of a country,” Ortel said.The Clinton Foundation has faced intense criticism over the years from watchdogs, independent investigators and whistleblowers over its lack of transparency, suspected pay-to-play schemes related to generous donations by wealthy donors and countries in exchange for favors from the Clinton State Department, and even allegations of the plunder of hundreds of millions of dollars in relief funds meant to help rebuild Haiti after a devastating earthquake rocked the impoverished Caribbean country in 2010.Given the controversies swirling around the Clintons’ charities, it may come as little surprise that Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers named the financier as one of the figures who helped devise the CGI before his mysterious suicide in August 2019.

