China Slams Top German Diplomat's 'Provocative' Remarks About Xi

China Slams Top German Diplomat's 'Provocative' Remarks About Xi

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly being a "dictator" are "absolutely absurd" and represent a "blatant political provocation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

On Thursday, Baerbock noted in her interview with an American news agency that Russia's possible victory in the Ukraine conflict would be a sign for "other dictators in the world, like Xi." Beijing has already made stern representations to Berlin through diplomatic channels in this regard, the spokeswoman added.

