China Slams Top German Diplomat's 'Provocative' Remarks About Xi
China Slams Top German Diplomat's 'Provocative' Remarks About Xi
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly being a "dictator" are "absolutely absurd" and represent a "blatant political provocation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
On Thursday, Baerbock noted in her interview with an American news agency that Russia's possible victory in the Ukraine conflict would be a sign for "other dictators in the world, like Xi." Beijing has already made stern representations to Berlin through diplomatic channels in this regard, the spokeswoman added.
China Slams Top German Diplomat's 'Provocative' Remarks About Xi

13:04 GMT 18.09.2023
Chinese Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Max12Max / Chinese Foreign Ministry
BEIJING (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's remarks about Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly being a "dictator" are "absolutely absurd" and represent a "blatant political provocation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
On Thursday, Baerbock noted in her interview with an American news agency that Russia's possible victory in the Ukraine conflict would be a sign for "other dictators in the world, like Xi."

"China expresses strong dissatisfaction with the relevant remarks by the German side and strongly opposes them. Germany's remarks are absolutely absurd, they seriously harm China's political prestige. This is an blatant political provocation," Mao told a press briefing, when asked to comment on Baerbock's statement.

Beijing has already made stern representations to Berlin through diplomatic channels in this regard, the spokeswoman added.
