International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/baerbock-rides-to-ukraine-under-fire-from-left-and-right-1113285479.html
Baerbock Rides to Ukraine Under Fire From Left and Right
Baerbock Rides to Ukraine Under Fire From Left and Right
The Greens faction in the Social Democratic Party (SPD)'led coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been among the loudest voices for military aid to Ukraine during Russia's de-Nazification operation there.
2023-09-11T15:47+0000
2023-09-11T15:47+0000
ukraine
annalena baerbock
kiev
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
bundestag
germany
world
european union (eu)
die linke
markus frohnmaier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113287310_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_01816891b49f14d075ed5f1c88b56048.jpg
Germany's foreign minister has drawn criticism over her latest unannounced visit to Ukraine to pledge support for the radical regime against Russia.Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev by train on Monday, where she pledged the Social Democrat-led coalition government's support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's ambition of European Union (EU) membership.Readers of one German daily newspaper expressed their anger and frustration at the Greens party member's latest junket to the Ukrainian capital in the comments section of the news report."She is a disgrace to Germany. This has never been seen before," one wrote. "Taxpayers continue to pay for her trips where she only makes a statement and doesn't want to use diplomacy," said another.Alternative for Germany (AfD) spokesman Bundestag (parliament) member Markus Frohnmaier laid into Baerbock and her fellow Green, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck for putting other countries' interests before their own.His AfD partymate and MP Petr Bystron asked why the foreign minister was "still sitting in the Bundestag, and not in the Ukraine?"Die Linke (The Left) party MP Sevim Dagdalen said Baerbock should leverage her close relationship with dominant NATO member the US to lobby for charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, still languishing in a British prison awaiting extradition, to be dropped.Another Twitter user wrote that the German minister's concern for the welfare of Ukrainian civilians was unjustified."Baerbock wouldn’t swan into Kiev unless it was safe and there was no Russian invasion," he posted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/support-for-germanys-government-coalition-hits-record-low-since-2021-elections---poll-1113082769.html
ukraine
kiev
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0b/1113287310_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1234e7dae94b1e63a46c3b2d0303b2c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
german support for ukraine, german foreign minister annalena baerbock, baerbock's visit to ukraine, german opposition to arming ukraine from left and right
german support for ukraine, german foreign minister annalena baerbock, baerbock's visit to ukraine, german opposition to arming ukraine from left and right

Baerbock Rides to Ukraine Under Fire From Left and Right

15:47 GMT 11.09.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky / German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pose for photosGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pose for photos
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pose for photos - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky / German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pose for photos
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The Greens faction in the Social Democratic Party (SPD)'led coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been among the loudest voices for military aid to Kiev during Russia's de-Nazification operation there.
Germany's foreign minister has drawn criticism over her latest unannounced visit to Ukraine to pledge support for the radical regime against Russia.
Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev by train on Monday, where she pledged the Social Democrat-led coalition government's support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's ambition of European Union (EU) membership.
Readers of one German daily newspaper expressed their anger and frustration at the Greens party member's latest junket to the Ukrainian capital in the comments section of the news report.
"She is a disgrace to Germany. This has never been seen before," one wrote. "Taxpayers continue to pay for her trips where she only makes a statement and doesn't want to use diplomacy," said another.
"Perhaps Baerbock should stay in Kiev. Apparently, this woman can do more for Ukraine than for her own country," a comment read, while another suggested that "it would be better if she stayed there and became the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine."
Alternative for Germany (AfD) spokesman Bundestag (parliament) member Markus Frohnmaier laid into Baerbock and her fellow Green, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck for putting other countries' interests before their own.
"The German government doesn't care about its own citizens. Baerbock and Habeck are only concerned with foreign and economic policy interests abroad," Frohnmaier said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz smiles as he walks to a media conference at the G7 venue, Castle Elmau, in Kruen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2023
World
Support for Germany's Government Coalition Hits Record Low Since 2021 Elections - Poll
2 September, 23:58 GMT
His AfD partymate and MP Petr Bystron asked why the foreign minister was "still sitting in the Bundestag, and not in the Ukraine?"
Die Linke (The Left) party MP Sevim Dagdalen said Baerbock should leverage her close relationship with dominant NATO member the US to lobby for charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, still languishing in a British prison awaiting extradition, to be dropped.
"It's good that Baerbock can work with broad support from the media, culture and politics during her talks in the USA to ensure that Julian Assange no longer remains in prison and is finally released — she just has to do it," Dagdalen tweeted.
Another Twitter user wrote that the German minister's concern for the welfare of Ukrainian civilians was unjustified.
"Baerbock wouldn’t swan into Kiev unless it was safe and there was no Russian invasion," he posted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала