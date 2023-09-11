https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/baerbock-rides-to-ukraine-under-fire-from-left-and-right-1113285479.html

Baerbock Rides to Ukraine Under Fire From Left and Right

The Greens faction in the Social Democratic Party (SPD)'led coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been among the loudest voices for military aid to Ukraine during Russia's de-Nazification operation there.

Germany's foreign minister has drawn criticism over her latest unannounced visit to Ukraine to pledge support for the radical regime against Russia.Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kiev by train on Monday, where she pledged the Social Democrat-led coalition government's support for President Volodymyr Zelensky's ambition of European Union (EU) membership.Readers of one German daily newspaper expressed their anger and frustration at the Greens party member's latest junket to the Ukrainian capital in the comments section of the news report."She is a disgrace to Germany. This has never been seen before," one wrote. "Taxpayers continue to pay for her trips where she only makes a statement and doesn't want to use diplomacy," said another.Alternative for Germany (AfD) spokesman Bundestag (parliament) member Markus Frohnmaier laid into Baerbock and her fellow Green, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck for putting other countries' interests before their own.His AfD partymate and MP Petr Bystron asked why the foreign minister was "still sitting in the Bundestag, and not in the Ukraine?"Die Linke (The Left) party MP Sevim Dagdalen said Baerbock should leverage her close relationship with dominant NATO member the US to lobby for charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, still languishing in a British prison awaiting extradition, to be dropped.Another Twitter user wrote that the German minister's concern for the welfare of Ukrainian civilians was unjustified."Baerbock wouldn’t swan into Kiev unless it was safe and there was no Russian invasion," he posted.

