Kim Jong Un Expresses Appreciation to Putin, Russians for Hospitality

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's people for the hospitality they showed during his visit to the country and wished Russia prosperity and well-being to its nationals, North Korea's state-run news agency reported on Monday.
This past Sunday, a delegation of Russian high-ranking officials saw off Kim, who wrapped up his five-day visit to Russia and boarded his armored train, at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia's Primorsky Territory. Kim's visit to Russia brought about "a new radical turn" in the development of Moscow-Pyongyang relations and consolidated "the traditional ties of good neighbor and cooperation" between the two countries, state media reported. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. On Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russian military aircraft.
russia
democratic people's republic of korea (dprk)
08:38 GMT 18.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's people for the hospitality they showed during his visit to the country and wished Russia prosperity and well-being to its nationals, North Korea's state-run news agency reported on Monday.
This past Sunday, a delegation of Russian high-ranking officials saw off Kim, who wrapped up his five-day visit to Russia and boarded his armored train, at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia's Primorsky Territory.
"He [Kim] extended his heartfelt thanks to President Putin and the Russian leadership and people for their special care and cordial hospitality in every place during the whole period of his visit to Russia, wishing Russia prosperity and its people well-being," the statement read.
Kim's visit to Russia brought about "a new radical turn" in the development of Moscow-Pyongyang relations and consolidated "the traditional ties of good neighbor and cooperation" between the two countries, state media reported.
World
This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. On Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russian military aircraft.
