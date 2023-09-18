https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/kim-jong-un-expresses-appreciation-to-putin-russians-for-hospitality-1113448912.html

Kim Jong Un Expresses Appreciation to Putin, Russians for Hospitality

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's people for the hospitality they showed during his visit to the country and wished Russia prosperity and well-being to its nationals, North Korea's state-run news agency reported on Monday.

This past Sunday, a delegation of Russian high-ranking officials saw off Kim, who wrapped up his five-day visit to Russia and boarded his armored train, at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia's Primorsky Territory. Kim's visit to Russia brought about "a new radical turn" in the development of Moscow-Pyongyang relations and consolidated "the traditional ties of good neighbor and cooperation" between the two countries, state media reported. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. On Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. On Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russian military aircraft.

