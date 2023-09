https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/lavrov-and-chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-hold-talks-in-moscow-1113447348.html

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the ministers would discuss strengthening cooperation in the international arena, joint work in international organizations and the Ukraine conflict.According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi's visit to Russia is aimed at promoting the development of bilateral relations and exchanging views on security interests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

