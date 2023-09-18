International
Lavrov to Hold Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow
Lavrov to Hold Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on September 18-21 and take part in Russian-Chinese security consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"At the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will visit Russia on September 18-21 to hold the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations," Mao Ning said in a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Chinese Foreign Minister would visit Russia on September 18 to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers would discuss strengthening cooperation in the international arena, joint work in international organizations and the Ukraine conflict, Zakharova added.
Lavrov to Hold Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow

06:18 GMT 18.09.2023
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia on September 18-21 and take part in Russian-Chinese security consultations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"At the invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will visit Russia on September 18-21 to hold the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations," Mao Ning said in a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Chinese Foreign Minister would visit Russia on September 18 to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers would discuss strengthening cooperation in the international arena, joint work in international organizations and the Ukraine conflict, Zakharova added.
