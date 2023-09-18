https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russian-mig-31-scrambled-to-prevent-entrance-of-us-aircraft-to-russian-airspace-1113456660.html

Russian MiG-31 Scrambled to Prevent Entrance of US Aircraft to Russian Airspace

A P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the US navy approached Russian airspace over the Barents Sea on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to prevent a border violation.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a base patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon of the US navy. When the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military aircraft made a u-turn from Russia’s state border. Russia’s state border has not been violated," the ministry reported.

