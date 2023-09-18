https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-artillery-strikes-destroy-ukrainian-forces-attempting-to-advance-1113449182.html

Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance

Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance

Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows powerful Russian artillery strikes that smash Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).

2023-09-18T14:07+0000

2023-09-18T14:07+0000

2023-09-18T14:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ministry of defense

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113447573_0:0:1907:1072_1920x0_80_0_0_3d93d48b7ffc76d6f376a2349f75eb18.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing powerful Russian artillery strikes smashing Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)."The artillerymen of the 2nd Army Corps are destroying the positions of the Ukrainian forces, which are trying to attack in the direction of Artemovsk, with precise strikes. Their fire is being blocked by UAV operators," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

A powerful Russian artillery strike smashes a Ukrainian attempt to advance in the area of Artemovsk A powerful Russian artillery strike smashes a Ukrainian attempt to advance in the area of Artemovsk 2023-09-18T14:07+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian artillery strikes, ukrainian forces, russian ministry of defense