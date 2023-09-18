https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-artillery-strikes-destroy-ukrainian-forces-attempting-to-advance-1113449182.html
Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance
Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows powerful Russian artillery strikes that smash Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing powerful Russian artillery strikes smashing Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)."The artillerymen of the 2nd Army Corps are destroying the positions of the Ukrainian forces, which are trying to attack in the direction of Artemovsk, with precise strikes. Their fire is being blocked by UAV operators," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties.
