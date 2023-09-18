International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Hold Talks in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-artillery-strikes-destroy-ukrainian-forces-attempting-to-advance-1113449182.html
Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance
Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance
Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows powerful Russian artillery strikes that smash Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
2023-09-18T14:07+0000
2023-09-18T14:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ministry of defense
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113447573_0:0:1907:1072_1920x0_80_0_0_3d93d48b7ffc76d6f376a2349f75eb18.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing powerful Russian artillery strikes smashing Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut)."The artillerymen of the 2nd Army Corps are destroying the positions of the Ukrainian forces, which are trying to attack in the direction of Artemovsk, with precise strikes. Their fire is being blocked by UAV operators," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
A powerful Russian artillery strike smashes a Ukrainian attempt to advance in the area of Artemovsk
A powerful Russian artillery strike smashes a Ukrainian attempt to advance in the area of Artemovsk
2023-09-18T14:07+0000
true
PT0M22S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113447573_78:0:1507:1072_1920x0_80_0_0_1b324b36362c0389bbdb221aeeaaa3f2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian artillery strikes, ukrainian forces, russian ministry of defense
russian artillery strikes, ukrainian forces, russian ministry of defense

Watch Russian Artillery Strikes Destroy Ukrainian Forces Attempting to Advance

14:07 GMT 18.09.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing powerful Russian artillery strikes smashing Ukrainian attempts to advance in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
"The artillerymen of the 2nd Army Corps are destroying the positions of the Ukrainian forces, which are trying to attack in the direction of Artemovsk, with precise strikes. Their fire is being blocked by UAV operators," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала