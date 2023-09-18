https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-eliminate-concentrations-of-ukrainian-troops-during-special-op-1113449991.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the combat work of Grad MLRS units of the Tula Airborne Forces.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Grad MLRS units of the Tula Airborne Forces in combat.During aerial reconnaissance, areas with large concentrations of Ukrainian troops were identified and this information was transmitted to the artillery command center of the Tula airborne troops.After receiving the coordinates, the Grad MLRS immediately moved to the area and attacked the enemy with 122 mm unguided rocket launchers.
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Concentrations of Ukrainian Troops During Special Op
13:16 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 18.09.2023)
The Russian Grad MLRS is a highly effective multiple rocket launcher system capable of firing up to 40 rockets in quick succession. With a range of up to 40 km, it allows Russian forces to strike targets from a distance, making it ideal for both offensive and defensive operations.
The Russian Ministry of Defense
has released footage showing Grad MLRS units of the Tula Airborne Forces in combat.
During aerial reconnaissance, areas with large concentrations of Ukrainian troops were identified and this information was transmitted to the artillery command center of the Tula airborne troops.
After receiving the coordinates, the Grad MLRS immediately moved to the area and attacked the enemy with 122 mm unguided rocket launchers.