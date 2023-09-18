https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-eliminate-concentrations-of-ukrainian-troops-during-special-op-1113449991.html

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Concentrations of Ukrainian Troops During Special Op

Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Concentrations of Ukrainian Troops During Special Op

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the combat work of Grad MLRS units of the Tula Airborne Forces.

2023-09-18T13:16+0000

2023-09-18T13:16+0000

2023-09-18T13:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

grad multiple-launch rocket system

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113451493_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_232df54581d03aed44fbd1e3ab976c7f.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Grad MLRS units of the Tula Airborne Forces in combat.During aerial reconnaissance, areas with large concentrations of Ukrainian troops were identified and this information was transmitted to the artillery command center of the Tula airborne troops.After receiving the coordinates, the Grad MLRS immediately moved to the area and attacked the enemy with 122 mm unguided rocket launchers.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian MLRS Grad Eliminate Concentrations of Ukrainian Troops During Special Op Watch Russian MLRS Grad Eliminate Concentrations of Ukrainian Troops During Special Op 2023-09-18T13:16+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tula airborne forces, russian ministry of defense, russian mlrs grad