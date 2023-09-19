https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/california-lawmakers-push-for-ruling-on-booting-trump-from-state-primary-ballot-1113483591.html

California Lawmakers Push for Ruling on Booting Trump From State Primary Ballot

The movement to block former President Donald Trump’s 2024 election bid gained steam on Monday as California Democrats urged his removal from the state’s primary ballot.

Nine lawmakers penned a letter to the state’s Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta advocating for Trump’s disqualification from the March 5 primary, arguing his ineligibility on grounds of inciting an uprising during the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.The effort is one of several state-level initiatives arguing against Trump’s candidacy on constitutional grounds, citing the Fourteenth Amendment’s barring of candidates “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States from holding office. The California effort is notable in its attempt to resolve the question via the state’s attorney general, an approach which may lead to a faster resolution of the question.“There is no denying that Donald Trump has engaged in behavior that is unacceptable and unbecoming of any leader,” stated a spokesperson for Bonta, appearing to sympathize with some of the lawmakers’ claims.However, whether Bonta intends to fully weigh in on the matter in his position as the state’s attorney general remains an open question. Various other state-level officials throughout the country have determined the matter would clearly violate precedent, if not their own jurisdiction. Others claim the issue would ultimately need to be resolved by the Supreme Court regardless.Trump weighed in on the issue in a post on Truth Social, writing, “Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.”“Like Election Interference, it is just another ‘trick’ being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election.”Although the discussion is seemingly without precedent in American politics, US leaders have sharply questioned democratic norms in other countries when candidates are disqualified from the electoral ballot.Nicaragua’s government was strongly criticized by the United States when authorities there detained several opposition members on charges of participation in a foreign-backed rebellion. Recently Elliott Abrams, a highly controversial member of the US foreign policy establishment in several consecutive presidential administrations, blasted Venezuela after the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado’s presidential candidacy.

