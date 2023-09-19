https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/china-to-hold-drills-in-south-china-sea-from-september-20-22-1113492510.html
China will hold a naval exercise in the South China Sea from September 20-22 amid increased tensions in the region, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
Earlier in September, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea near Vietnam's maritime border.The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold a naval exercise in the South China Sea from September 20-22 amid increased tensions in the region, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The drills will be held from 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT) September 20 to 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT) September 22, the authority specified.
The Chinese authorities
provided the coordinates of the drills' area, which will stay off-limits during the military drill.
Earlier in September, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea near Vietnam's maritime border.
The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity.