China to Hold Drills in South China Sea From September 20-22
China will hold a naval exercise in the South China Sea from September 20-22 amid increased tensions in the region, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The drills will be held from 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT) September 20 to 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT) September 22, the authority specified. The Chinese authorities provided the coordinates of the drills' area, which will stay off-limits during the military drill.Earlier in September, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea near Vietnam's maritime border.The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity.
12:22 GMT 19.09.2023
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu JianThe amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020
The amphibious dock landing ships Wuzhishan (Hull 987), Kunlunshan (Hull 998) and Changbaishan (Hull 989) attached to a landing ship flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside in waters of the South China Sea during a maritime training exercise on November 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
© Photo : eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Jian
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will hold a naval exercise in the South China Sea from September 20-22 amid increased tensions in the region, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The drills will be held from 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT) September 20 to 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT) September 22, the authority specified.
The Chinese authorities provided the coordinates of the drills' area, which will stay off-limits during the military drill.
Earlier in September, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea near Vietnam's maritime border.
The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity.
