China to Hold Drills in South China Sea From September 20-22

China will hold a naval exercise in the South China Sea from September 20-22 amid increased tensions in the region, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

2023-09-19

The drills will be held from 08:30 local time (00:30 GMT) September 20 to 17:00 local time (09:00 GMT) September 22, the authority specified. The Chinese authorities provided the coordinates of the drills' area, which will stay off-limits during the military drill.Earlier in September, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills in the South China Sea near Vietnam's maritime border.The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity.

