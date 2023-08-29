International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/china-conducting-military-drills-in-yellow-south-china-seas-this-week-1112958003.html
China Conducting Military Drills in Yellow, South China Seas This Week
China Conducting Military Drills in Yellow, South China Seas This Week
The Chinese navy is holding military drills in several areas of the Yellow and South China seas from August 29-31, the Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
2023-08-29T07:35+0000
2023-08-29T07:35+0000
military
china
yellow sea
south china sea
chinese navy
chinese ships
people's liberation army (pla) navy
military drill
naval exercise
naval drill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_071c341282094bcc5e549bb9bc8a78d0.jpg
The first drill took place in the Gulf of Tonkin in the South China Sea from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (from 02:00 to 06:00 GMT) on Tuesday, with two others in the South China Sea scheduled to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on August 30 and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on August 31, the administration stated. The drills with practical use of weapons in the Yellow Sea will take place from 12:00 p.m. August 30 to 6:00 p.m. August 31. The administration provided locations where the training will be conducted without disclosing any further details.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russia-china-help-keep-the-peace-in-asia-pacific-through-joint-naval-exercise-1112008399.html
china
yellow sea
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_656:0:3387:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2782c3aa3e4d3c61a8daa210eb6f611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese naval exercise, naval exercise, chinese military exercise, people's liberation army navy, chinese navy, yellow sea, south china sea, people's liberation army of china, chinese fleet, china fleet, chinese ships, chinese warships, china navy
chinese naval exercise, naval exercise, chinese military exercise, people's liberation army navy, chinese navy, yellow sea, south china sea, people's liberation army of china, chinese fleet, china fleet, chinese ships, chinese warships, china navy

China Conducting Military Drills in Yellow, South China Seas This Week

07:35 GMT 29.08.2023
© AP Photo / Zha ChunmingIn this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2023
© AP Photo / Zha Chunming
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese navy is carrying out military drills in several areas of the Yellow and South China Seas on August 29-31, the Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The first drill took place in the Gulf of Tonkin in the South China Sea from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (from 02:00 to 06:00 GMT) on Tuesday, with two others in the South China Sea scheduled to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on August 30 and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on August 31, the administration stated.
The drills with practical use of weapons in the Yellow Sea will take place from 12:00 p.m. August 30 to 6:00 p.m. August 31.
Russian large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs seen during the Russo-Chinese joint naval exercise “North/Interaction – 2023” - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
Military
Russia, China Help Keep the Peace in Asia-Pacific Through Joint Naval Exercise
20 July, 16:12 GMT
The administration provided locations where the training will be conducted without disclosing any further details.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала