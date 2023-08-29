https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/china-conducting-military-drills-in-yellow-south-china-seas-this-week-1112958003.html
China Conducting Military Drills in Yellow, South China Seas This Week
The Chinese navy is holding military drills in several areas of the Yellow and South China seas from August 29-31, the Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
The first drill took place in the Gulf of Tonkin in the South China Sea from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (from 02:00 to 06:00 GMT) on Tuesday, with two others in the South China Sea scheduled to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on August 30 and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on August 31, the administration stated. The drills with practical use of weapons in the Yellow Sea will take place from 12:00 p.m. August 30 to 6:00 p.m. August 31. The administration provided locations where the training will be conducted without disclosing any further details.
China Conducting Military Drills in Yellow, South China Seas This Week
The first drill took place in the Gulf of Tonkin in the South China Sea
from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (from 02:00 to 06:00 GMT) on Tuesday, with two others in the South China Sea scheduled to take place from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time on August 30 and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on August 31, the administration stated.
The drills with practical use of weapons
in the Yellow Sea will take place from 12:00 p.m. August 30 to 6:00 p.m. August 31.
The administration provided locations where the training will be conducted without disclosing any further details.