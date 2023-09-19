https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/least-he-could-do-is-put-on-suit--tie-while-he-demands-our-money--mtg-1113502761.html

'Least He Could Do is Put On Suit & Tie While He Demands Our Money'- MTG

Zelensky has been advised to sport corporate attire as he arrives for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene conveyed her thoughts on X by quipping at Volodymyr Zelensky's outfit at the UN General Assembly, saying, "The least he could do is put on a suit and tie while he demands our money.”Greene continued on her X handle, “Zelensky is not the Governor of the 51st state, but he does have Joe Biden in his pocket. His sweatpants pocket.”Meanwhile, the congresswoman confirmed her plan to vote against the impending resolution to allocate assistance to Ukraine, regardless of the circumstances. “But I will still vote NO,” she declared.Amidst the collective West’s support for military and cash assistance to Ukraine, a significant portion of the aid provided by the United States and its allies is allocated directly to President Zelensky's administration as financial backing to prosecute the Ukrainian conflict.The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research organization, states that the Biden administration and the US Congress have funneled over $75 billion in aid to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict, encompassing humanitarian, financial, and military assistance.President Zelensky's latest visit to the US, which commenced on Tuesday, constitutes a politically fragile endeavor. It takes place against a backdrop of doubt from certain Republican lawmakers regarding aid to Ukraine, bearing in mind the US’ domestic economic problems and Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive.

