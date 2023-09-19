https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/zelenskys-us-visit-a-dog--pony-show-to-plug-cracks-in-ukraine-support-1113493146.html

Zelensky's US Visit a 'Dog & Pony Show' to Plug Cracks in Ukraine Support

Volodymyr Zelensky's US visit is a desperate attempt to shore up weakening suport for Ukraine.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105682462_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abc0d6a480216b6c76e61dda58f5339d.jpg

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is foraying to the United States for the second time, having last been there in December 2022. Zelensky was offered a hero’s welcome at the time, as he addressed Congress touting Kiev’s battlefield “successes” while angling for continued Western aid.But roll the clock forward, and ‘take two’ of the Zelensky “show” now comes against a much-changed backdrop. The overly heralded Ukraine counteroffensive “debacle”, huge losses in manpower and destroyed NATO-gifted weaponry, and an ever-stronger chorus of voices among Republican lawmakers against sending more money down the Ukraine sinkhole.What kind of change in tone and rhetoric can we expect from the leader of the Kiev regime as he attends the UN General Assembly in New York, and meets with congressional leaders and President Joe Biden in Washington?'Dog & Pony Show'‘It's going to be an extremely difficult visit for Zelensky” , Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, told Sputnik.“He [Zelensky] was hailed as the conquering hero... He was lionized in Congress... He gave a speech... He handed a flag to the vice president and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi,’ recalled Daniel McAdams, adding that the Ukraine President had vowed “Bakhmut [Artemovsk] would be a turning point in the war.”“He was right about that, but not in the way he expected. No, it's a very, very different world now,” said the pundit.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a two-day surprise visit to Ukraine in early September, to announce more than $1 billion of aid for Kiev. However, the visit came as the third month of Ukraine's botched counteroffensive ended with the Kiev regime unable to boast any military gains. “Well, I think this dog and pony show is going to air. So, you know, you have this guy Zelensky, who's billed as Mother Theresa… or reincarnation of Winston Churchill…And we're learning more and more that this guy is a corrupt autocrat... He basically brought his own country to ruin, and he's continuously begging for more and more weapons. You know, our societies are fraying, state legislatures are constantly saying they have no money for social programs, and yet they pull billions of dollars out of the hat for Ukraine," Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of the Covert Action magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policy, told Sputnik.'Plugging Cracks in Support'Despite the failed Ukraine offensive, the Biden administration is also now seeking to push a $24 billion Kiev aid package through the US Congress. However, it comes at a time when the US government’s September 30 funding deadline nears, and there is the threat of a government shutdown. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly indicated how averse he is to throwing more US taxpayer dollars into the black hole of the Ukraine conflict. Kiev’s botched counteroffensive has added to doubts that have been fueled by soaring prices and borrowing costs, economic slowdown, and inflation in the West. Furthermore, there has been a rise in antiwar rhetoric and opposition to sending more money to Kiev from Republican frontrunner, ex-president Donald Trump, Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr, GOP 2024 nomination hopefuls like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy. Last month, polling revealed that a slim majority of Americans are now against sending more aid to Kiev.Volodymyr Zelensky would be right to be worried about emerging cracks in support for Ukraine, said Richard Becker, author of the book Palestine Israel and the US Empire.More and more people in the US are arguing the case for funding social programs in the country, where the level of poverty in general has vastly increased, than sending billions and billions of dollars in aid to fund Ukraine, Richard Becker underscored. Zelensky coming to “thank” the American people for billions-worth of aid to Ukraine might be seen as an attempt to ‘plug the hole in the dike’ that could “grow very big, very quickly,” he added.As to support for Ukraine, I think we're starting to get to a tipping point, agreed Jeremy Kuzmarov.“Even though the media has been very biased in its coverage of this conflict, things are starting to trickle out in the media. The leaked documents about the corruption, about… weapons not getting to the front lines, and slowly and Americans are waking up, people are questioning use of taxpayer dollars when they see the counteroffensive going nowhere,” asserted the pundit.Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been “treated like a demigod every time he comes in,” has "sold his country out of foreign interests,” he added, saying:As he weighed in on the possible outcome of Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to the US to drum up more aid, Daniel McAdams offered his vision of how things might play out, saying:“Well, what I think and what a lot of others think is going to happen is that he [Zelensky] is going to be told it's time for negotiations. This is not going well. You know, there is the estimate that they [Ukraine’s Armed Forces] have lost some 71,000, I think, dead and wounded in the course of this counteroffensive… They're running out of people. They're running out of weapons. They've lost two British tanks... Zelensky is coming in to Washington with literally nothing…He is going to the UN General Assembly to try to get the Global South on his side, and he brings absolutely nothing... So it's an impossible task… I think what is going to be told when he meets with whoever is running Biden is, ‘look, it's time to talk. This is over.'".Pondering on whether there an exit strategy for the Biden administration to “save face,” Daniel McAdams said:Referencing how the Minsk Accords negotiated by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine in 2014-2015 had been used as a ploy to buy time to arm and train the Ukrainian military, the pundit added:'Changed World'As for attempts to “woo” the Global South countries that refuse to wade into the Ukraine conflagration, “these are the same countries that have been sanctioned and bullied and battered by the US,” Daniel McAdams reminded."More countries… do not want their money invested in the corruption in Ukraine… they may be aligned more with Russia or China. Many countries in the Global South lean more and more with China, Russia…the world landscape is shifting,” agreed Jeremy Kuzmarov.

