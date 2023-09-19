https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/moscow-says-received-no-official-request-from-turkiye-to-hold-meeting-on-nagorno-karabakh-1113490985.html
Moscow Says Received No Official Request From Turkiye to Hold Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia did not yet receive any official request from Turkiye to hold a quadrilateral meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Yes, we have seen such materials in the media, but we have not yet received official requests from Turkiye," Zakharova told a briefing. Russia traditionally maintains a close dialogue with Ankara on the international agenda, including the situation in the South Caucasus, the spokeswoman said.Moscow is in contact with Baku in light of the "anti-terrorist measures" launched by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Zakharova said.The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks amid the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Moscow expects that the security of the peacekeepers will be ensured by all the parties, Maria Zakharova said.Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the beginning of local "anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh to restore the constitutional order. Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that a peace treaty can be signed in the near future if Armenia does not change its position.
10:54 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 19.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia did not yet receive any official request from Turkiye to hold a quadrilateral meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Yes, we have seen such materials in the media, but we have not yet received official requests from Turkiye," Zakharova told a briefing.
Russia traditionally maintains a close dialogue with Ankara on the international agenda, including the situation in the South Caucasus, the spokeswoman said.
Moscow is in contact with Baku in light of the "anti-terrorist measures" launched by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, Zakharova said.
"We are currently in contact with the Azerbaijani side. In the near future, following the results of the contacts, a corresponding statement will be made through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Regarding the notification, we receive this information from the Azerbaijani side," Zakharova told reporters.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks amid the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Moscow expects that the security of the peacekeepers will be ensured by all the parties, Maria Zakharova said.
"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks. We proceed from the assumption that the security of our peacekeepers will be unconditionally ensured by all parties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is in constant contact with representatives of the Armenians of Karabakh and the Azerbaijani authorities in order to cease fire and return to the implementation of the trilateral agreements at the highest level," Zakharova told a briefing.
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced the beginning of local "anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh
to restore the constitutional order.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh
, a mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in the fall of 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
Yerevan and Baku began discussing a future peace treaty in 2022 with mediation from Russia, the European Union and the United States. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in May that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity within boundaries that include Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that a peace treaty can be signed in the near future if Armenia does not change its position.