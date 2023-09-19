https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/report-trump-to-skip-second-gop-debate-address-detroit-auto-workers-instead-1113480897.html
Report: Trump to Skip Second GOP Debate, Address Detroit Auto Workers Instead
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to address current and former members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in Detroit instead of participating in the upcoming Republican primary debate.
00:17 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 00:48 GMT 19.09.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to address current and former members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in Detroit instead of participating in the upcoming Republican primary debate.
An insider with the Trump reelection campaign relayed to US media that the former commander-in-chief is looking to speak with a crowd of current and former union members, as well as blue-collar workers in the plumbing and electrical industry.
However, early reports of the speaking event have not been warmly accepted by the UAW union, whose president issued a statement noting Trump is part of the problem the agency is trying to combat.
“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” UAW President Shawn Fain said told US media.
“We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class."
Last week, some 13,000 workers from the auto industry initiated strikes following a call by the UAW. The strikes affected the so-called "Big Three" automakers in the United States - Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
The strikes commenced after negotiations failed to secure wage increases for workers by the deadline set for late Thursday night.
Should Trump deliver on the speaking event, it would mark the second occasion in which he has decided to sidestep a Republican debate. The first instance took place in August and saw Trump participate in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was released as the initial debate came underway.
The second GOP debate is scheduled to take place on September 27 at the Reagan Library in California.