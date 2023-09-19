https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russian-peacekeepers-record-karabakh-ceasefire-violations-from-azerbaijani-side-1113502561.html

Russian Peacekeepers Record Karabakh Ceasefire Violations From Azerbaijani Side

Russian Peacekeepers Record Karabakh Ceasefire Violations From Azerbaijani Side

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded numerous ceasefire violations from the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said.

“From 12:00 [08:00 am GMT] on September 19, 2023, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has recorded numerous facts of ceasefire violations from the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of contact,” the ministry stated, and called on sides of the conflict to halt use of force and engage in a dialogue. The peacekeepers also organized evacuation of civilians from most dangerous areas and provision of medical care to victims, the ministry added.Nagorno-Karabakh is a landlocked region in the South Caucasus. The population is overwhelmingly Armenian.In 2022 with the mediation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union, Yerevan and Baku began discussing the terms of a future peace agreement. In late May of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's sovereignty within its Soviet-era borders, including Karabakh.In September, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Armenian leadership had essentially recognized Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement by the end of the year if Yerevan did not change its stance.

