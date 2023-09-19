International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Up to 210 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Russia’s South group of troops repelled seven attacks in the Donetsk direction, while Kiev’s losses reached 210 soldiers, one tank and two M777 howitzers.
"In the Donetsk direction, the coordinated actions of units of the South group of forces allowed them to repel seven attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces … The enemy lost up to 210 servicemen," Minesashvili said. He added that the Russian artillery destroyed two M777 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, one tank, two 120-caliber and one 82-caliber mortars and seven vehicles.The latest details come as the Defense Ministry revealed that Russian forces took out storage facilities housing Ukraine's stash of depleted uranium, as well as centers specifically used for radio reconnaissance and training sabotage groups.Despite raised concerns regarding the use of depleted uranium stores, the shipment was received not long after the US Department of Defense announced the weaponry would be included in its $175 million aid package in September.
russia, ukraine conflict, donetsk, m777 howitzers, troop losses in ukraine conflict, russian defense ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s South group of troops repelled seven attacks in the Donetsk direction, while Kiev’s losses reached 210 soldiers, one tank and two M777 howitzers, the head of the press center of the group, Georgy Minesashvili, told Sputnik.
"In the Donetsk direction, the coordinated actions of units of the South group of forces allowed them to repel seven attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces … The enemy lost up to 210 servicemen," Minesashvili said.
He added that the Russian artillery destroyed two M777 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, one tank, two 120-caliber and one 82-caliber mortars and seven vehicles.
The latest details come as the Defense Ministry revealed that Russian forces took out storage facilities housing Ukraine's stash of depleted uranium, as well as centers specifically used for radio reconnaissance and training sabotage groups.
Despite raised concerns regarding the use of depleted uranium stores, the shipment was received not long after the US Department of Defense announced the weaponry would be included in its $175 million aid package in September.
