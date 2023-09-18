https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russia-hits-ukraines-storage-facilities-for-depleted-uranium-ammunition---mod-1113451251.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Storage Facilities for Depleted Uranium Ammunition - MoD

The Russian armed forces have attacked storage facilities with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and ammunition with depleted uranium in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The goal of the strike was achieved, the ministry said, adding that all objects were hit."Tonight [on Sunday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, on the storage sites of the Kiev regime with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, ammunition with depleted uranium, as well as centers for radio reconnaissance and training of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier in September, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells. Prior to that, the UK pledged that it would give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the British main battle tanks Challenger 2.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would react “accordingly” to the transfer of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine.Russian officials have warned of depleted uranium weapons’ dangers. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted late last month that the use of the weapons would turn portions of Ukraine into an "uninhabitable" wasteland, with "radioactive contamination of the soil…already happening" and being recorded.The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Ukraine has lost up to 255 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled six attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction and two attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry said in a statement."Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 255 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles," the ministry's statement read.Ukraine has also lost over 180 soldiers both killed and injured in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

