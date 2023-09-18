International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Hits Ukraine's Storage Facilities for Depleted Uranium Ammunition - MoD
Russia Hits Ukraine's Storage Facilities for Depleted Uranium Ammunition - MoD
The Russian armed forces have attacked storage facilities with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and ammunition with depleted uranium in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The goal of the strike was achieved, the ministry said, adding that all objects were hit."Tonight [on Sunday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, on the storage sites of the Kiev regime with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, ammunition with depleted uranium, as well as centers for radio reconnaissance and training of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier in September, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells. Prior to that, the UK pledged that it would give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the British main battle tanks Challenger 2.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would react “accordingly” to the transfer of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine.Russian officials have warned of depleted uranium weapons’ dangers. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted late last month that the use of the weapons would turn portions of Ukraine into an "uninhabitable" wasteland, with "radioactive contamination of the soil…already happening" and being recorded.The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Ukraine has lost up to 255 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled six attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction and two attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry said in a statement."Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 255 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles," the ministry's statement read.Ukraine has also lost over 180 soldiers both killed and injured in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russia Hits Ukraine's Storage Facilities for Depleted Uranium Ammunition - MoD

11:08 GMT 18.09.2023 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 18.09.2023)
A Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian Army BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires leaflet shells towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have attacked storage facilities with Storm Shadow cruise missiles and ammunition with depleted uranium in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The goal of the strike was achieved, the ministry said, adding that all objects were hit.
"Tonight [on Sunday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons, as well as attack unmanned aerial vehicles, on the storage sites of the Kiev regime with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, ammunition with depleted uranium, as well as centers for radio reconnaissance and training of sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
A row of US Army 25mm rounds of depleted uranium ammunition, February 11, 2004, at the base of Charlie Company, 1-22 Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, in Tikrit, 180 km (110 miles) north of Baghdad
Sputnik Explains
What Are Depleted Uranium Shells and How Hazardous Are They?
22 March, 14:41 GMT
Earlier in September, the US Defense Department announced a new $175 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes depleted uranium munitions for Abrams tanks, as well as air defense equipment and 155mm artillery shells. Prior to that, the UK pledged that it would give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the British main battle tanks Challenger 2.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would react “accordingly” to the transfer of depleted uranium tank shells to Ukraine.
Russian officials have warned of depleted uranium weapons’ dangers. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted late last month that the use of the weapons would turn portions of Ukraine into an "uninhabitable" wasteland, with "radioactive contamination of the soil…already happening" and being recorded.
Remains of a Ukrainian Сluster Munition Near Krasny Liman
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Fmr CIA Analyst Fears US May Give Ukraine Mini-Nukes After Shipping Cluster Bombs, DU
Yesterday, 17:53 GMT
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Ukraine has lost up to 255 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled six attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction and two attacks in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry said in a statement.
"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 255 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles and seven vehicles," the ministry's statement read.
Ukraine has also lost over 180 soldiers both killed and injured in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
