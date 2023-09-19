https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/ukraine-turns-down-10-german-leopard-tanks-due-to-their-condition-1113497726.html
Ukraine Turns Down 10 German Leopard Tanks Due to Their Condition
Ukraine Turns Down 10 German Leopard Tanks Due to Their Condition
Last week, Ukraine refused to accept 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks from Germany due to their unsatisfactory technical condition, German media reported, citing sources.
2023-09-19T16:51+0000
2023-09-19T16:51+0000
2023-09-19T16:51+0000
military
russia
europe
ukraine
germany
kiev
russian defense ministry
boris pistorius
vladimir putin
german defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112813419_0:0:3223:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_dd5bb8721dc51c3b11c096c6efe62440.jpg
According to the publication, Kiev has informed a special committee within the German Ministry of Defense that the German armored vehicles that arrived in Poland need to be repaired.However, since neither the necessary technical personnel nor the required spare parts are available, sending the Leopards to Ukraine "makes no sense," the report said.According to one of Germany's leading multimedia outlets, Kiev's statement "caused concern" in Berlin. After the German Ministry of Defense sent specialists to Poland to service the tanks, on-site inspections confirmed that the machines did indeed need repairs.German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had previously promised to increase deliveries of refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine starting in July.Earlier, the chairman of the German Military-Political Society, Ralph Thiele, criticized the tanks being delivered to Ukraine, calling the Leopard 1s "scrap metal."In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during a meeting with Russian war correspondents that American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and German Leopard tanks "burn nicely."The Russian Defense Ministry had already released several videos with captured equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction, showing Leopard and Bradley vehicles. It was noted that some of the Ukrainian military vehicles had working engines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/swiss-leopard-2-tanks-will-not-be-sent-to-ukraine-if-sold-to-germany-1113041975.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/as-russia-easily-destroys-western-armored-vehicles-in-ukraine-us-doubts-its-effectiveness---report--1113244261.html
russia
ukraine
germany
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112813419_253:0:2982:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d54a8d05e0ccaebce1db784e0c8885be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine leopard tanks, germany ukraine leopard tanks, leopard tanks in ukraine, how many leopard tanks have been destroyed in ukraine, war in ukraine leopard tanks, ukraine leopard 2 tanks
ukraine leopard tanks, germany ukraine leopard tanks, leopard tanks in ukraine, how many leopard tanks have been destroyed in ukraine, war in ukraine leopard tanks, ukraine leopard 2 tanks
Ukraine Turns Down 10 German Leopard Tanks Due to Their Condition
Last week, Ukraine refused to accept 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks from Germany due to their unsatisfactory technical condition, German media reported, citing sources.
According to the publication, Kiev has informed a special committee within the German Ministry of Defense that the German armored vehicles that arrived in Poland need to be repaired.
However, since neither the necessary technical personnel nor the required spare parts are available, sending the Leopards
to Ukraine "makes no sense," the report said.
According to one of Germany's leading multimedia outlets, Kiev's statement "caused concern" in Berlin. After the German Ministry of Defense sent specialists to Poland to service the tanks
, on-site inspections confirmed that the machines did indeed need repairs.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had previously promised to increase deliveries
of refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine starting in July.
"By the end of the year, there will be more than 100 of them," the minister announced.
Earlier, the chairman of the German Military-Political Society, Ralph Thiele, criticized the tanks being delivered to Ukraine, calling the Leopard 1s "scrap metal."
"Ironically, yes... We have old equipment that has to be used properly to be useful. If it is not used properly, old equipment will quickly become scrap metal in Ukraine," Thiele said.
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during a meeting with Russian war correspondents that American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and German Leopard tanks "burn nicely."
The Russian Defense Ministry had already released several videos with captured equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction
, showing Leopard and Bradley vehicles
. It was noted that some of the Ukrainian military vehicles had working engines.