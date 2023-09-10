https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/as-russia-easily-destroys-western-armored-vehicles-in-ukraine-us-doubts-its-effectiveness---report--1113244261.html
As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report
As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report
The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles in Ukraine that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reports.
2023-09-10T07:35+0000
2023-09-10T07:35+0000
2023-09-10T07:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76ffdd4274b6171bdaef450736ec094a.jpg
The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles during the special military operation that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reported.As the authors of the publication note, the Russian army has successfully turned Western armor into smoldering junk, as it happens, with its domestic Kornet-model anti-tank units. According to the journalists, the US has long been wary of sending M1A1 Abrams to Ukraine because it was afraid of massive losses of these vehicles on the battlefield, which could make the US military-industrial complex lose face, thereby soiling its much-hyped image. The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already lost a number of German Leopard 2A6s and British Challenger 2 tanks, although experts say they are more likely to endure combat than their US counterparts.As of early September, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost more than 66,000 men and 7,600 weapons, including German Leopard tanks, French AMXs, and US Bradley BMPs, in the failed counterattack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/uk-confirms-challenger-2-tanks-destruction-says-not-planning-to-send-replacement-1113147085.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111456918_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1235f6c3bd88987d6d01212b12b47dbb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united states, western armored vehicles, united states and europe, ukrainian forces
united states, western armored vehicles, united states and europe, ukrainian forces
As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report
Ukraine launched its much-touted and now failing counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple delays. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles during the special military operation that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reported.
"Western armored vehicles in Ukraine are failing at such a rate that one has to think about increasing supplies. However, their effectiveness in practice has come under great question," the article says.
As the authors of the publication note, the Russian army
has successfully turned Western armor into smoldering junk, as it happens, with its domestic Kornet-model anti-tank units.
According to the journalists, the US has long been wary of sending M1A1 Abrams to Ukraine
because it was afraid of massive losses of these vehicles on the battlefield, which could make the US military-industrial complex lose face, thereby soiling its much-hyped image.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already lost a number of German Leopard 2A6s and British Challenger 2 tanks, although experts say they are more likely to endure combat than their US counterparts.
As of early September, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost more than 66,000 men and 7,600 weapons, including German Leopard tanks, French AMXs, and US Bradley BMPs, in the failed counterattack.