As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report

The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles in Ukraine that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reports.

2023-09-10T07:35+0000

The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles during the special military operation that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reported.As the authors of the publication note, the Russian army has successfully turned Western armor into smoldering junk, as it happens, with its domestic Kornet-model anti-tank units. According to the journalists, the US has long been wary of sending M1A1 Abrams to Ukraine because it was afraid of massive losses of these vehicles on the battlefield, which could make the US military-industrial complex lose face, thereby soiling its much-hyped image. The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already lost a number of German Leopard 2A6s and British Challenger 2 tanks, although experts say they are more likely to endure combat than their US counterparts.As of early September, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost more than 66,000 men and 7,600 weapons, including German Leopard tanks, French AMXs, and US Bradley BMPs, in the failed counterattack.

