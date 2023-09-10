International
LIVE: Russia Holds VIII Eastern Economic Forum - Day One
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/as-russia-easily-destroys-western-armored-vehicles-in-ukraine-us-doubts-its-effectiveness---report--1113244261.html
As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report
As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report
The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles in Ukraine that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reports.
2023-09-10T07:35+0000
2023-09-10T07:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
kiev
ukraine
russia
kiev
united states, western armored vehicles, united states and europe, ukrainian forces
united states, western armored vehicles, united states and europe, ukrainian forces

As Russia Easily Destroys Western Armored Vehicles in Ukraine, US Doubts Its Effectiveness - Report

07:35 GMT 10.09.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
A Russian serviceman is seen in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
Ukraine launched its much-touted and now failing counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple delays. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
The Russian military has destroyed so many Western armored vehicles during the special military operation that the United States and Europe have begun to question their effectiveness, a US magazine reported.
"Western armored vehicles in Ukraine are failing at such a rate that one has to think about increasing supplies. However, their effectiveness in practice has come under great question," the article says.
As the authors of the publication note, the Russian army has successfully turned Western armor into smoldering junk, as it happens, with its domestic Kornet-model anti-tank units.
According to the journalists, the US has long been wary of sending M1A1 Abrams to Ukraine because it was afraid of massive losses of these vehicles on the battlefield, which could make the US military-industrial complex lose face, thereby soiling its much-hyped image.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces has already lost a number of German Leopard 2A6s and British Challenger 2 tanks, although experts say they are more likely to endure combat than their US counterparts.
A destroyed tank of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Russian special operation zone in Ukraine. File photo
Military
UK Confirms Challenger 2 Tank's Destruction, Says Not Planning to Send Replacement
6 September, 07:37 GMT
As of early September, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost more than 66,000 men and 7,600 weapons, including German Leopard tanks, French AMXs, and US Bradley BMPs, in the failed counterattack.
