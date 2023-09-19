https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/un-launching-ai-panel-to-deliver-recommendations-on-tech-by-year-end---secretary-general-1113505956.html
UN Launching AI Panel to Deliver Recommendations on Tech by Year End - Secretary-General
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he will appoint a new panel on artificial intelligence (AI), which will be tasked with delivering recommendations on addressing the new technology by the end of the year.
"Now AI is on everyone’s lips - a subject of both awe, and fear. Even some of those who developed generative AI are calling for greater regulation," Guterres said during remarks to the General Assembly. "To help advance the search for concrete governance solutions, I will appoint this month a High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence - which will provide recommendations by the end of this year." The UN needs a Global Digital Compact between governments, the private sector and civil society to mitigate the risks of new technologies and help utilize them to the benefit of humankind, Guterres said. Generative AI holds much promise, but may lead humanity "across a Rubicon" and into uncontrollable and dangerous circumstances, Guterres said. Some UN member states have called for a new global entity to advise member states on AI, in the vein of the International Atomic Energy Agency or Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Guterres said. The UN is prepared to host global, inclusive discussions based on the decisions of member states, Guterres added.
"Now AI is on everyone’s lips - a subject of both awe, and fear. Even some of those who developed generative AI are calling for greater regulation,
" Guterres said during remarks to the General Assembly. "To help advance the search for concrete governance solutions, I will appoint this month a High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence - which will provide recommendations by the end of this year."
The UN needs a Global Digital Compact between governments, the private sector and civil society to mitigate the risks of new technologies
and help utilize them to the benefit of humankind, Guterres said.
Generative AI
holds much promise, but may lead humanity "across a Rubicon" and into uncontrollable and dangerous circumstances
, Guterres said.
Some UN member states have called for a new global entity to advise member states on AI, in the vein of the International Atomic Energy Agency or Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Guterres said.
The UN is prepared to host global, inclusive discussions based on the decisions of member states, Guterres added.