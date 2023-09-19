US House Panel Sets First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing for Next Week

International
Oversight Committee spokesperson Jessica Collins claimed Tuesday the hearing would "focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office."
The Republican-controlled US House Oversight Committee announced their first hearing will take place next week in an effort led by hard-right lawmakers intent on bringing impeachment articles against US President Joe Biden.US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) initiated the inquiry last week, citing "serious and credible" allegations relating to the president's alleged association with his son Hunter Biden's foreign business relations.Oversight Committee spokesperson Jessica Collins claimed Tuesday the hearing would "focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office."The impeachment effort by Republicans has more recently become emboldened by the recent revelation that the commander-in-chief used a number of pseudonymous email accounts during his time as vice president during the Obama administration, with cryptic usernames like "robinware456" and "Robert.L.Peters."A recent House Oversight Committee report showed Hunter Biden presented his father as his business partner in email exchanges with clients, offering up the current president's personal cellphone number for verification.Biden, however, has repeatedly denied involvement in his son's business practices. In 2013, an Obama White House spokesperson claimed using email addresses with alternate aliases is an effort to prevent spam and abuse "consistent with prior administrations of both parties."The impeachment inquiry comes amidst growing concern about a potential government shutdown next month as the House remains at an impasse regarding a funding agreement. Conservatives in Congress, particularly members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, have been pushing McCarthy to launch the inquiry for weeks.Tensions between McCarthy and right-wing partisans have reached nearly mythical proportions, with House Freedom Caucus members constantly threatening to dismiss McCarthy from his position as House speaker.In fact, earlier reports cited an incident during a closed-door meeting in which McCarthy reportedly dared caucus members to give him the boot. "Move the f***ing motion," McCarthy reportedly said, rebuffing the threats.Recent polling shows half of American voters believe Biden was involved in his son Hunter's business dealings with Ukraine and China, with 35% believing the president is guilty of illegal acts.
US House Panel Sets First Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing for Next Week

21:32 GMT 19.09.2023
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration.
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
The US president earlier wished House Republicans “lots of luck” in their impeachment endeavor, which White House spokesperson Ian Sams derided as “silly political Washington games.”
The Republican-controlled US House Oversight Committee announced their first hearing will take place next week in an effort led by hard-right lawmakers intent on bringing impeachment articles against US President Joe Biden.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) initiated the inquiry last week, citing “serious and credible” allegations relating to the president’s alleged association with his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business relations.
“Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden lied to the American people about knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings,” McCarthy declared in a statement last week. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”
Oversight Committee spokesperson Jessica Collins claimed Tuesday the hearing would “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office.”
The impeachment effort by Republicans has more recently become emboldened by the recent revelation that the commander-in-chief used a number of pseudonymous email accounts during his time as vice president during the Obama administration, with cryptic usernames like “robinware456” and “Robert.L.Peters.”
A recent House Oversight Committee report showed Hunter Biden presented his father as his business partner in email exchanges with clients, offering up the current president’s personal cellphone number for verification.
Biden, however, has repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business practices. In 2013, an Obama White House spokesperson claimed using email addresses with alternate aliases is an effort to prevent spam and abuse “consistent with prior administrations of both parties.”
The impeachment inquiry comes amidst growing concern about a potential government shutdown next month as the House remains at an impasse regarding a funding agreement. Conservatives in Congress, particularly members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, have been pushing McCarthy to launch the inquiry for weeks.
Tensions between McCarthy and right-wing partisans have reached nearly mythical proportions, with House Freedom Caucus members constantly threatening to dismiss McCarthy from his position as House speaker.
In fact, earlier reports cited an incident during a closed-door meeting in which McCarthy reportedly dared caucus members to give him the boot. “Move the f***ing motion,” McCarthy reportedly said, rebuffing the threats.
Recent polling shows half of American voters believe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine and China, with 35% believing the president is guilty of illegal acts.
