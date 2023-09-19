https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/us-house-panel-sets-first-biden-impeachment-inquiry-hearing-for-next-week-1113509703.html
Oversight Committee spokesperson Jessica Collins claimed Tuesday the hearing would “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office.”
The Republican-controlled US House Oversight Committee announced their first hearing will take place next week in an effort led by hard-right lawmakers intent on bringing impeachment articles against US President Joe Biden.US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) initiated the inquiry last week, citing “serious and credible” allegations relating to the president’s alleged association with his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business relations.Oversight Committee spokesperson Jessica Collins claimed Tuesday the hearing would “focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office.”The impeachment effort by Republicans has more recently become emboldened by the recent revelation that the commander-in-chief used a number of pseudonymous email accounts during his time as vice president during the Obama administration, with cryptic usernames like “robinware456” and “Robert.L.Peters.”A recent House Oversight Committee report showed Hunter Biden presented his father as his business partner in email exchanges with clients, offering up the current president’s personal cellphone number for verification.Biden, however, has repeatedly denied involvement in his son’s business practices. In 2013, an Obama White House spokesperson claimed using email addresses with alternate aliases is an effort to prevent spam and abuse “consistent with prior administrations of both parties.”The impeachment inquiry comes amidst growing concern about a potential government shutdown next month as the House remains at an impasse regarding a funding agreement. Conservatives in Congress, particularly members of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, have been pushing McCarthy to launch the inquiry for weeks.Tensions between McCarthy and right-wing partisans have reached nearly mythical proportions, with House Freedom Caucus members constantly threatening to dismiss McCarthy from his position as House speaker.In fact, earlier reports cited an incident during a closed-door meeting in which McCarthy reportedly dared caucus members to give him the boot. “Move the f***ing motion,” McCarthy reportedly said, rebuffing the threats.Recent polling shows half of American voters believe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s business dealings with Ukraine and China, with 35% believing the president is guilty of illegal acts.
