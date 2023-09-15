https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/go-fing-ahead-and-do-it-mccarthy-dares-republicans-to-boot-him-from-speakership-1113384052.html

'Go F***ing Ahead': McCarthy Reportedly Dares Republicans to Boot Him From Speakership

Amid rising tensions among House Republicans, Speaker McCarthy dared his opponents to challenge his position as Speaker.

2023-09-15T02:04+0000

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly dared the House Freedom Caucus and other hard-right members of the Republican House to try and oust him from his leadership position amid growing threats from the fractured lower chamber.“You guys think I’m scared of a motion to vacate. Go f***ing ahead and do it. I’m not scared,” McCarthy said during a closed caucus meeting early Thursday, according to a lawmaker who spoke to US media on the condition of anonymity.The majority of Republicans still support McCarthy, but the GOP as a whole holds only a slim majority in the House. A vote to remove the Republican would require a majority from the House overall. If House Democrats joined with even a few hardliners in the Republican party, McCarthy could lose a potential vote to vacate. However, there have been no indications from Democrats they plan to join the Republican hardliners in removing McCarthy.It is unclear if doing so would even be advantageous to them outside of making Republicans look chaotic. A new speaker would also require a majority vote in the House. Democrats would either have to agree on a new speaker with the hardline Republicans - something that is unlikely given their political differences, or join with other elements of the GOP to choose a speaker after just voting to remove one they support. Despite how messy it could be for both parties to remove McCarthy, tensions have been rising in the Republican House Caucus over the looming government shutdown, which lawmakers have until September 30 to avoid.On Wednesday, House Republicans failed to pass a procedural vote on funding the Defense Department, normally one of the least controversial spending bills in Congress. Officials also failed to pass an agricultural bill in July, another provision that usually passes little resistance.In total, 12 appropriation bills need to be passed to avoid a shutdown, and many are expected to be more difficult than the Defense Department and agriculture bills. Meanwhile, the Senate has already cleared all 12 of its funding bills past the procedural vote and is expected to vote on three of them next week.If their spending bills are passed before the House, Republicans fear the Democrat-controlled Senate will have the upper hand in negotiating the final spending bill.The primary concern of the House Freedom Caucus and other Republicans who have spoken out against McCarthy is that they say they still haven’t been told how much the 12 appropriation bills will cost in total, which they say McCarthy promised them.On Tuesday, McCarthy announced an informal impeachment inquiry into US President Joe Biden for, in the words of McCarthy, “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption.”Democrats have claimed that the impeachment inquiry is an attempt by McCarthy to placate the hardliners in the Republican party. However, said hardliners have been adamant that the impeachment is a separate issue from their support for funding bills. Their Wednesday vote backs that assertion.US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is a member of the Freedom Caucus and one of McCarthy’s most vocal critics. He previously said that if McCarthy tried to push forward spending bills without fulfilling the promises he made to hardline Republicans, he would file a motion to vacate.Gaetz dismissed McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry on Tuesday as “baby steps” and accused him of acting like a “valet” to Biden’s agenda.

