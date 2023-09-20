https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/biden-and-zelensky-speak-at-un-president-assad-going-to-china-trump-goes-to-detroit-1113510947.html

Biden and Zelensky Speak at UN; President Assad Going to China; Trump Goes to Detroit

Former President Donald Trump will be traveling to Detroit to give a prime time speech upstaging the GOP debate.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the United Nations speeches of Joe Biden and President Zelensky today. President Biden and his proxy leader in Ukraine both spoke at the United Nations today. Dr. Gerald Horne says that Russia maintains escalatory dominance in Eastern Europe. Also, Biden channeled Secretary Blinken who conceded that we are now in a multipolar world but argued that the US is trying to confront both Russia and China simultaneously.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. China deepens ties with Venezuela challenging the US hegemonic mindset. Dr. Kenneth Hammond says that the US projects evil onto any leader who will not go along with US interests. We are now seeing nations reaching out to help each other in the face of US economic coercion. He says that we will see more and more nations joining to resist US hegemony.Dr. Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the 2024 election cycle in the US. President Trump will deliver a prime-time speech in Detroit during next week's GOP debate. Dr. Kavanagh says that Trump speaking to the workers is smart politics. He questions what points President Trump will argue. Also, Jim says that this action will demonstrate a difference between Trump and Joe Biden, showing that Biden cannot make a coherent point.Tunde Osazua, coordinating committee member and outreach coordinator for The Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Africa. In Africa, the cost of a relationship with the West exceeds the benefit. Tunde Osazua says that trade and financial sanctions have been put in place to cripple Zimbabwe due to its move towards land reform. The fear from Western forces is that a mass uplifting of the African poor could happen. He also says that the new military alliance between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso has an economic facet that can be built upon.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss The Middle East. Syrian President Bashar Al Assad will visit China on Thursday at the invitation of President Xi. Laith Marouf says this is also part of the competition from the Chinese Belt and Road plan. He says the path through Turkiye may be blocked, and Syria needs China's investment for growth. Also, Russia's defense minister is going to Iran, and this is connected to Russia's reset with North Korea.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Biden administration is now responsible for the Ukraine war down to the most basic of planning and attacks. Mark Sleboda says that absent any hope for Ukrainian success, the scope of Western intentions would shift to asymmetric attacks with drones, missiles, and improvised devices. This action, according to their plan, would force Russia to turn to negotiations.Kweku Lamumba, the former co-chair of the Atlanta Green Party and the coordinator of KOSSA, joins us to discuss Haiti. There is a battle for water in Haiti as the Dominican Republic tries to deny Haitians water from the Massacre River. Kweke Lamumba argues that the river was named after a massacre of Haitians in the1930 when those of darker complexion were murdered but the river also has an indigenous name. He says that there are treaties that have been signed that should allow Haitians to use the river. He says that the Dominican Republic problems with Haiti date back to French and Spanish colonial disputes.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Nazis in Ukraine. President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky are speaking at the UN. Also, a former Ukrainian president was photographed wearing Nazi insignia as the Eastern European nation has become infamous for its connections to the iconography of the Third Reich. Dan Lazare says that everyone on earth knows that Biden's comments about bringing US-led peace to the world don't align with US imperial warmongering. Dan also says that Ukraine has a long history of aligning itself with a right-wing nationalist ideology, and the US is taking advantage of their hate for Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

