https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/from-t-90-tanks-to-sarmat-icbms-russian-armories-top-weapons-1113537607.html
From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons
From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons
Russia marked Defense Industry Workers’ Day this week, with the professional holiday dedicated to the men and women responsible for the design and production of the country’s defense hardware, some of which has proven its effectiveness amid the NATO-Russia ongoing proxy war in Ukraine. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
2023-09-20T19:07+0000
2023-09-20T19:07+0000
2023-09-20T19:07+0000
multimedia
russia
t-90
sarmat
ka-52 attack helicopter
su-34
lancet
tiger
yasen-class submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113541930_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4699c9933e3aca1d6fd7ea43be274ea6.png
Russia’s modern frontline weapons systems have proven their effectiveness against the top tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, drone and missile systems delivered by NATO countries to their Ukrainian Armed Forces proxies, helping to stop Kiev's faltering summer offensive in its tracks.Standout armaments include the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, the T-90 main battle tank, the Lancet series of drones, the Kamov Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter, and the Tiger armored vehicle.Far from the frontlines, an array of strategic weapons systems have ensured Russia’s defenses against surprise enemy nuclear, biological, chemical or large-scale conventional attacks. Among them is the Yasen-M class of nuclear cruise missile submarines and the Sarmat series of intercontinental ballistic missile systems.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113541930_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_eb772f0d603e7d877f407e4edc68dbe0.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sarmat, yasen-m, tiger, t-90, ka-52, lancet, su-34, tanks, aircraft, missile, russia, armory, armaments, capabilities, production
sarmat, yasen-m, tiger, t-90, ka-52, lancet, su-34, tanks, aircraft, missile, russia, armory, armaments, capabilities, production
From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons
Russia marked Defense Industry Workers’ Day this week, with the professional holiday dedicated to the men and women responsible for the design and production of the country’s defense hardware, some of which has proven its effectiveness amid the NATO-Russia ongoing proxy war in Ukraine. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
Russia’s modern frontline weapons systems have proven their effectiveness against the top tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, drone and missile systems delivered by NATO countries to their Ukrainian Armed Forces proxies, helping to stop Kiev's faltering summer offensive in its tracks.
Standout armaments include the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, the T-90 main battle tank
, the Lancet
series of drones, the Kamov Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter, and the Tiger armored vehicle.
Far from the frontlines, an array of strategic weapons systems have ensured Russia’s defenses against surprise enemy nuclear, biological, chemical or large-scale conventional attacks. Among them is the Yasen-M
class of nuclear cruise missile submarines and the Sarmat
series of intercontinental ballistic missile systems.