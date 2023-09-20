International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/from-t-90-tanks-to-sarmat-icbms-russian-armories-top-weapons-1113537607.html
From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons
From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons
Russia marked Defense Industry Workers’ Day this week, with the professional holiday dedicated to the men and women responsible for the design and production of the country’s defense hardware, some of which has proven its effectiveness amid the NATO-Russia ongoing proxy war in Ukraine. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
2023-09-20T19:07+0000
2023-09-20T19:07+0000
multimedia
russia
t-90
sarmat
ka-52 attack helicopter
su-34
lancet
tiger
yasen-class submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113541930_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_4699c9933e3aca1d6fd7ea43be274ea6.png
Russia’s modern frontline weapons systems have proven their effectiveness against the top tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, drone and missile systems delivered by NATO countries to their Ukrainian Armed Forces proxies, helping to stop Kiev's faltering summer offensive in its tracks.Standout armaments include the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, the T-90 main battle tank, the Lancet series of drones, the Kamov Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter, and the Tiger armored vehicle.Far from the frontlines, an array of strategic weapons systems have ensured Russia’s defenses against surprise enemy nuclear, biological, chemical or large-scale conventional attacks. Among them is the Yasen-M class of nuclear cruise missile submarines and the Sarmat series of intercontinental ballistic missile systems.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113541930_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_eb772f0d603e7d877f407e4edc68dbe0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sarmat, yasen-m, tiger, t-90, ka-52, lancet, su-34, tanks, aircraft, missile, russia, armory, armaments, capabilities, production
sarmat, yasen-m, tiger, t-90, ka-52, lancet, su-34, tanks, aircraft, missile, russia, armory, armaments, capabilities, production

From T-90 Tanks to Sarmat ICBMS: Russian Armories' Top Weapons

19:07 GMT 20.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russia marked Defense Industry Workers’ Day this week, with the professional holiday dedicated to the men and women responsible for the design and production of the country’s defense hardware, some of which has proven its effectiveness amid the NATO-Russia ongoing proxy war in Ukraine. Check out Sputnik’s infographic for more details.
Russia’s modern frontline weapons systems have proven their effectiveness against the top tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, air defense, drone and missile systems delivered by NATO countries to their Ukrainian Armed Forces proxies, helping to stop Kiev's faltering summer offensive in its tracks.
Standout armaments include the Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, the T-90 main battle tank, the Lancet series of drones, the Kamov Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopter, and the Tiger armored vehicle.
Far from the frontlines, an array of strategic weapons systems have ensured Russia’s defenses against surprise enemy nuclear, biological, chemical or large-scale conventional attacks. Among them is the Yasen-M class of nuclear cruise missile submarines and the Sarmat series of intercontinental ballistic missile systems.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала