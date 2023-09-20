International
Hunter Biden to Make Court Appearance Over Gun Charge on October 3
Hunter Biden to Make Court Appearance Over Gun Charge on October 3
The initial court appearance and arraignment for Hunter Biden on a firearms charge is rescheduled to October 3, according to a court order from US Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke.
“The Court… hereby orders that the Initial Appearance and Arraignment will be continued until October 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2A,” the order, filed Wednesday, said. Earlier in the day, the court denied a request by Biden to appear via video conference and initially scheduled the first proceedings for later this month.
Hunter Biden to Make Court Appearance Over Gun Charge on October 3

22:24 GMT 20.09.2023
© AP Photo / Brennan LinsleyA gavel
A gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2023
© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The initial court appearance and arraignment for Hunter Biden on a firearms charge is rescheduled to October 3, according to a court order from US Magistrate Judge Christopher Burke.
“The Court… hereby orders that the Initial Appearance and Arraignment will be continued until October 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2A,” the order, filed Wednesday, said.
Earlier in the day, the court denied a request by Biden to appear via video conference and initially scheduled the first proceedings for later this month.
Last week, the court released a three-count indictment against Biden for firearm-related charges, for which he faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The indictment alleges that Biden lied on a firearm background check form about his use of illegal drugs.

The charges come following the collapse of a pretrial diversion agreement and plea deal that would have resolved the firearms charges, as well as misdemeanor tax charges.

