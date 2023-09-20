https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/north-koreas-leader-officially-returns-to-pyongyang-after-visit-to-russia---state-media-1113513298.html
North Korea's Leader Officially Returns to Pyongyang After Visit to Russia - State Media
North Korea's Leader Officially Returns to Pyongyang After Visit to Russia - State Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned to Pyongyang after his state visit to Russia, state media reported Wednesday.
2023-09-20T03:37+0000
2023-09-20T03:37+0000
2023-09-20T03:34+0000
asia
north korea
kim jong-un
sergei shoigu
korean central news agency (kcna)
pyongyang
russia
summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113340870_0:0:3046:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_7afe9e94e71b6afd31685f575d848ddc.jpg
Kim arrived in North Korea's capital Pyongyang by a special train on Tuesday evening, the report said. On Wednesday, North Korea's KCNA state-run news agency reported that Kim had passed the Russian border railway station of Khasan and crossed the Tumen River - a part of the boundary between China, Russia and North Korea. This past Sunday, a delegation of Russian high-ranking officials saw Kim off after the delegation wrapped up their five-day visit to Russia and boarded an armored train at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia's Primorsky Territory. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. Earlier Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. By Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected Russian military aircraft.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-wraps-up-visit-to-russia-leaves-by-train-1113429429.html
north korea
pyongyang
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113340870_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0378c4af21bd81eb113c005876c460.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, kim jong un, russia-north korea summit, pyongyang
north korea, kim jong un, russia-north korea summit, pyongyang
North Korea's Leader Officially Returns to Pyongyang After Visit to Russia - State Media
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned to Pyongyang after his state visit to Russia, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim arrived in North Korea's capital Pyongyang by a special train on Tuesday evening, the report said.
On Wednesday, North Korea's KCNA state-run news agency reported that Kim had passed the Russian border railway station of Khasan and crossed the Tumen River - a part of the boundary between China, Russia and North Korea.
This past Sunday, a delegation of Russian high-ranking officials saw Kim off after the delegation wrapped up their five-day visit to Russia and boarded an armored train at the Artem-Primorsky-1 station in Russia's Primorsky Territory.
This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019.
Earlier Wednesday, the North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East. By Saturday, Kim met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and inspected
Russian military aircraft.