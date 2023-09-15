International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Rocket Docks at International Space Station
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/kim-jong-un-visits-russian-aircraft-factory-1113400530.html
Kim Jong Un Visits Russian Aircraft Factory
Kim Jong Un Visits Russian Aircraft Factory
On September 15, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where Kim visited an aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
2023-09-15T17:39+0000
2023-09-15T17:40+0000
multimedia
photo
kim jong-un
russia
denis manturov
khabarovsk territory
dprk
russian jets
su-35
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113386722_0:0:1003:565_1920x0_80_0_0_77f27df5f3d3000e2e49a9072ff5271d.png
Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un on September 13, the DPRK leader continued his stay in Russia, visiting the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory on September 15.The fruitful meeting of the two leaders has contributed to strenghten bilateral ties in various fields. According to Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the countries intend to further develop relations "based on mutual respect."Hence, Chairman Kim decided to enhance Russia-DPRK relations in terms of technologies in person. Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev gladly showed the premises of the aircraft factory to the North Korean leader.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about Kim Jong Un's visit to the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
russia
khabarovsk territory
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113386722_65:0:930:649_1920x0_80_0_0_943c42741abbd48a5d319e31d8e20ac1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, kim jong un, russia-north korea ties, russia-north korea relations, russia-north korea talks, russia-north korea negotiations, russia-dprk, ussr-dprk, ussr-north korea, ussr-north korea ties, russian fighter jet, russian fighter jet production, russian aircraft, russian plane, russian fighter jet plant, russian jet, russian factory, russian aviation, kim jong-un, komsomolsk-on-amur, dprk, gagarin, aviation plant, democratic people's republic of korea, khabarovsk territory, russia-dprk, khabarovsk region, khabarovsk krai
north korea, kim jong un, russia-north korea ties, russia-north korea relations, russia-north korea talks, russia-north korea negotiations, russia-dprk, ussr-dprk, ussr-north korea, ussr-north korea ties, russian fighter jet, russian fighter jet production, russian aircraft, russian plane, russian fighter jet plant, russian jet, russian factory, russian aviation, kim jong-un, komsomolsk-on-amur, dprk, gagarin, aviation plant, democratic people's republic of korea, khabarovsk territory, russia-dprk, khabarovsk region, khabarovsk krai

Kim Jong Un Visits Russian Aircraft Factory

17:39 GMT 15.09.2023 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 15.09.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On September 15, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where Kim visited an aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un on September 13, the DPRK leader continued his stay in Russia, visiting the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory on September 15.
The fruitful meeting of the two leaders has contributed to strenghten bilateral ties in various fields. According to Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the countries intend to further develop relations "based on mutual respect."
Hence, Chairman Kim decided to enhance Russia-DPRK relations in terms of technologies in person. Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev gladly showed the premises of the aircraft factory to the North Korean leader.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about Kim Jong Un's visit to the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un arrives at the aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un arrives at the aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un arrives at the aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev awaiting the arrival of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un with the welcoming ceremony ready in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023.

Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev awaiting the arrival of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un with the welcoming ceremony ready in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev awaiting the arrival of DPRK leader Kim Jong Un with the welcoming ceremony ready in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023.

© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade / Go to the mediabank

Chairman Kim, Minister Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev explore the engineering and production facilities of the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Chairman Kim, Minister Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev explore the engineering and production facilities of the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur. - Sputnik International
3/10
© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade
/
Go to the mediabank

Chairman Kim, Minister Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev explore the engineering and production facilities of the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

The DPRK leader and Khabarovsk governor listen to an employee guiding them who explains the characteristics of aircraft produced at the plant.

The DPRK leader and Khabarovsk governor listen to an employee guiding them who explains the characteristics of aircraft produced at the plant. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

The DPRK leader and Khabarovsk governor listen to an employee guiding them who explains the characteristics of aircraft produced at the plant.

© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade / Go to the mediabank

Chairman Kim, accompanied by Minister Manturov, enjoys awe-inspiring aircraft at the aviation plant.

Chairman Kim, accompanied by Minister Manturov, enjoys awe-inspiring aircraft at the aviation plant. - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade
/
Go to the mediabank

Chairman Kim, accompanied by Minister Manturov, enjoys awe-inspiring aircraft at the aviation plant.

© Photo : Telegram/Degtyarev_Info

The DPRK leader examines closely the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter jet at the final assembly facility of the Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft at the aviation plant.

The DPRK leader examines closely the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter jet at the final assembly facility of the Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft at the aviation plant. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Photo : Telegram/Degtyarev_Info

The DPRK leader examines closely the Sukhoi Su-57 multirole fighter jet at the final assembly facility of the Su-35 and Su-57 aircraft at the aviation plant.

© Photo : State Protocol Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chairman Kim left a note in the guest of honor book at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia.

Chairman Kim left a note in the guest of honor book at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Photo : State Protocol Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chairman Kim left a note in the guest of honor book at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, Russia.

© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

The DPRK leader, Khabarovsk governor, and minister listen to an employee guiding them and explaining the characteristics of aircraft produced at the aviation plant.

The DPRK leader, Khabarovsk governor, and minister listen to an employee guiding them and explaining the characteristics of aircraft produced at the aviation plant. - Sputnik International
8/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

The DPRK leader, Khabarovsk governor, and minister listen to an employee guiding them and explaining the characteristics of aircraft produced at the aviation plant.

© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

A pilot performs a demonstration flight showing versatility of the Su-35 multirole fighter jet during Chairman Kim's visit to the aviation plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

A pilot performs a demonstration flight showing versatility of the Su-35 multirole fighter jet during Chairman Kim&#x27;s visit to the aviation plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. - Sputnik International
9/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

A pilot performs a demonstration flight showing versatility of the Su-35 multirole fighter jet during Chairman Kim's visit to the aviation plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev, and other participants pose for a joint photo during the meeting at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev, and other participants pose for a joint photo during the meeting at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Photo : Andrey Terekhin/Press service of the governor and government of the Khabarovsk Territory

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev, and other participants pose for a joint photo during the meeting at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала