Kim Jong Un Visits Russian Aircraft Factory

On September 15, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev welcomed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Komsomolsk-on-Amur where Kim visited an aircraft plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un on September 13, the DPRK leader continued his stay in Russia, visiting the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory on September 15.
The fruitful meeting of the two leaders has contributed to strenghten bilateral ties in various fields. According to Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the countries intend to further develop relations "based on mutual respect."
Hence, Chairman Kim decided to enhance Russia-DPRK relations in terms of technologies in person. Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Manturov and Khabarovsk Governor Degtyarev gladly showed the premises of the aircraft factory to the North Korean leader.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Khabarovsk Governor Mikhail Degtyarev, and other participants pose for a joint photo during the meeting at the aviation plant named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, September 15, 2023.
