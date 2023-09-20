https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/poland-may-stop-supporting-ukraine-in-light-of-ukraines-lawsuit-with-wto-1113530276.html

Poland May Stop Supporting Ukraine in Light of Ukraine's Lawsuit With WTO

Poland may stop supporting Ukraine if public opinion is against it in light of Ukraine's lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against some EU member states, Polish Minister for the European Union Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Monday that Kiev had filed lawsuits with the WTO against Poland, Hungary and Slovakia because of their ban on the import of Ukrainian products. On Tuesday, the WTO told Sputnik that Kiev has submitted a request to the organization, asking for consultations regarding a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. Later on Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would expand the list of products banned for import from Ukraine if the neighboring nation escalated the row. He added that Poland rejected all lawsuits and other legal proceedings brought against it, while accusing Kiev of failing to understand the degree to which Poland's farming industry was destabilized. On September 15, the European Commission announced it would lift the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imports to five member states neighboring Ukraine, as well as a demand that Kiev introduce export controls. Following the decision, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced the unilateral extension of the ban. In response, Kiev threatened to ban the import of certain goods from Poland and Hungary if they failed to lift the grain embargo.

