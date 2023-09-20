https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/polands-duda-cancels-unga-meeting-with--zelensky-likens-ukraine-to-drowning-man-1113516031.html

Poland's Duda Cancels UNGA Meeting With Zelensky, Likens Ukraine to 'Drowning Man'

Poland's Duda Cancels UNGA Meeting With Zelensky, Likens Ukraine to 'Drowning Man'

Polish President Andrzej Duda has canceled a meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the UNGA.

A planned meeting between Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly has been cancelled. Duda told journalists outside the UN headquarters in New York that "organisational reasons" were behind the move, but he did not rule out a meeting with Zelensky later.The meeting was important because of the row that has erupted between Poland and Ukraine because of Warsaw's singlehanded decision to stop importing Ukrainian grain. Although the two presidents were reportedly supposed to confer on the course of the botched Ukrainian counteroffensive, another hot topic would undoubtedly have been the Polish embargo on agricultural products from Ukraine and the Ukrainian complaint to the WTO.Kiev filed lawsuits with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia because they had ceased their imports of Ukrainian products, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry said on Monday. Ukraine has retaliated by introducing an embargo on Polish onions, tomatoes, cabbages, and apples, Polish news outlets reported on 19 September.Shortly after his speech before the UN General Assembly, Duda told a Polish media briefing:Regarding the WTO complaint by Ukraine, Duda said that if Kiev went through with it, Poland would state its case before the tribunal. Pointing out that the ban applied only to imports of Ukrainian grain and not to grain passing through Poland, he added: "There are business circles that have interests in Ukraine and would like to sell grain as quickly as possible at the lowest possible cost. We have to defend ourselves against it."The Polish President also likened Ukraine to a "drowning man", dangerous because he can "drag you down to the depths". "Ukraine is ... undoubtedly in a very difficult situation," Duda said, adding:The Polish government has promised billions of euros in military and economic aid to Kiev, and eagerly taken in more than 1.5 million refugees fleeing the Ukrainian crisis. However, the grain row between Ukraine and its neighbors - who are members of the EU - over the ban of Ukrainian grain imports is escalating fast.In response, Ukrainian Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka called the three countries' decision unlawful, saying Kiev would dispute it with the WTO. He also said Ukraine might impose retaliatory sanctions to protect its economy.

