Russia-Iran Cooperation Reaching New Level - Shoigu

The interaction between Moscow and Tehran is reaching a new level, with the countries set to implement the entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its allies, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We aim at implementing the entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies. Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level," Shoigu said at a meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani in Tehran. The Russian minister also expressed readiness "for further joint actions in the field of strengthening stability and security in the Middle East," adding that the Russian-Iranian dialogue is developing especially intensively today. A Russian delegation led by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iran's military leadership. The visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russia-Iran military ties and will become an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

