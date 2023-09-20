https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russian-peacekeepers-die-from-shelling-in-nagorno-karabakh---defense-ministry-1113535446.html

Russian Peacekeepers Die From Shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh - Defense Ministry

A car with Russian peacekeepers came under shelling the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian military were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Wednesday.

"On September 20, on the way back from the observation post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area of the settlement of Canyataq, a car with Russian military came under small arms fire. As a result of the shooting, the Russian servicemen who were in the car were killed," the ministry said. Russian and Azerbaijani investigators are working on the spot to determine all the circumstances of the incident, the ministry added.

