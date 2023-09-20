https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russian-peacekeepers-actively-working-with-all-parties-involved-in-nagorno-karabakh-conflict---1113521015.html

Russian Peacekeepers Actively Working With All Parties Involved in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Putin

Russian Peacekeepers Actively Working With All Parties Involved in Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are very actively working with all parties involved in the conflict and doing everything to protect civilians.

2023-09-20T11:16+0000

2023-09-20T11:16+0000

2023-09-20T11:16+0000

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh are very actively working with all parties involved in the conflict and doing everything to protect civilians.Russia is in close contact with all parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, and expressed hope that a de-escalation will be reached and a peaceful solution to the problem will be found, Putin said. On Tuesday, Baku announced the launch of "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at "restoring the constitutional order." It also said Azerbaijani forces only targeted military objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, while Armenian state media reported multiple casualties among civilians as a result of Azerbaijani strikes. Yerevan described the operation as aggression and reiterated that it had no military presence in the disputed region.In 1923, the region was granted the status of an autonomous area called the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) within the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.In 1988, a movement for reunification with Armenia began in Nagorno-Karabakh. On September 2, 1991, it declared independence from Azerbaijan and changed its name to the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. From 1992 to 1994, Azerbaijan attempted to regain control over the self-declared republic, resulting in full-scale military hostilities in which up to 30,000 people lost their lives.In 1994, the parties agreed to a ceasefire, but the status of the republic remained undetermined. In late September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh. On the night of November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Moscow's support, reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, maintaining their respective positions and exchanging prisoners of war and the bodies of the deceased. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the region, including the Lachin Corridor.In 2022 with the mediation of Russia, the United States, and the European Union, Yerevan and Baku began discussing the terms of a future peace agreement. In late May of this year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's sovereignty within its Soviet-era borders, including Karabakh.In September 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Armenian leadership had essentially recognized Azerbaijan's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia could sign a peace agreement by the end of the year if Yerevan did not change its stance.

