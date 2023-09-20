https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/scientists-warn-mass-extinction-event-could-signal-collapse-of-civilization-1113513098.html

Scientists Warn Mass Extinction Event Could Signal ‘Collapse of Civilization’

Professors at Stanford and the National Autonomous University of Mexico released a sobering study on Monday detailing the impact of human actions driving mass extinction.

Professors at Stanford and the National Autonomous University of Mexico released a sobering study on Monday detailing the impact of human actions driving mass extinction.“We are in the sixth mass extinction event,” begins the paper authored by researchers Gerardo Ceballos and Paul R. Ehrlich. “Unlike the previous five, this one is caused by the overgrowth of a single species, Homo sapiens.”“The current generic extinction rates are 35 times higher than expected background rates prevailing in the last million years,” wrote Ceballos and Ehrlich.A number of human actions are identified as contributing to the phenomenon, including poaching, habitat loss, and pesticide use. The role of climate change is also examined, another crisis the researchers say is closely related.A number of startling events recently demonstrated these dual crises during a summer in the Northern Hemisphere, described by NASA as the “hottest since global records began in 1880.” Rising ocean temperatures have contributed to mass die-offs observed among birds, fish, and sea lions. Recently, vanishing polar ice contributed to the collapse of entire colonies of emperor penguins in Antarctica.An ongoing crisis regarding a decline in populations of bees and other insects has also been reported for several years.The authors caution the consequences of extinctions are difficult to predict because the interrelations between living beings are so complex. "If you take one brick, the wall won't collapse," said Ceballos. "You take many more, eventually the wall will collapse.”“People say that we are alarmist by saying that we expect a collapse. We are alarmist because we are alarmed.”

