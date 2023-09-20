https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/ukraine-loses-up-to-175-military-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1113522447.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 175 Military in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 175 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 175 Ukrainian military personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle and three pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement. Kiev has also lost 135 military in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, three attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, two attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, and one in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine launched its latest counteroffensive in early June. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering 71,000 casualties. Several Western officials also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had not been successful.

