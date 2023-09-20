https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/watch-russian-baltic-fleet-corvette-destroy-enemy-ship-during-finval-2023-drills-1113519393.html

Watch Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Destroy 'Enemy' Ship During 'Finval-2023' Drills

The Russian MoD released footage of the Corvette Gremyshchy destroying a ship of a mock enemy at a distance of more than 300 kms with the Kalibr complex cruise missile as part of the Pacific Fleet's Finval-2023 exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the corvette Gremyshchy destroying a ship of a mock enemy at a distance of more than 300 kilometers with a cruise missile of the Kalibr complex as part of the Pacific Fleet's Finval-2023 exercise.Earlier during the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully fired at a complex target position in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea, while cruise missiles were intercepted and a number of other combat drills were also conducted.The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that all episodes of Finval-2023 are defensive in nature and aimed at improving the training of troops and forces for actions on Russia's northeastern borders.

