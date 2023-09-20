https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/watch-russian-baltic-fleet-corvette-destroy-enemy-ship-during-finval-2023-drills-1113519393.html
Watch Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Destroy 'Enemy' Ship During 'Finval-2023' Drills
Watch Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Destroy 'Enemy' Ship During 'Finval-2023' Drills
The Russian MoD released footage of the Corvette Gremyshchy destroying a ship of a mock enemy at a distance of more than 300 kms with the Kalibr complex cruise missile as part of the Pacific Fleet's Finval-2023 exercises.
2023-09-20T11:21+0000
2023-09-20T11:21+0000
2023-09-20T11:21+0000
military
video
russian defense ministry
russia
bering sea
drills
kalibr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113519230_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e0b1f955ade43f7bd4e18650448ee0.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the corvette Gremyshchy destroying a ship of a mock enemy at a distance of more than 300 kilometers with a cruise missile of the Kalibr complex as part of the Pacific Fleet's Finval-2023 exercise.Earlier during the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully fired at a complex target position in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea, while cruise missiles were intercepted and a number of other combat drills were also conducted.The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that all episodes of Finval-2023 are defensive in nature and aimed at improving the training of troops and forces for actions on Russia's northeastern borders.
russia
bering sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113519230_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_644318861c9b0fbc114bf57d94653c08.jpg
the Pacific Fleet exercise "Finval-2023"
the Pacific Fleet exercise "Finval-2023"
2023-09-20T11:21+0000
true
PT1M02S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
watch russian baltic fleet, pacific fleet's finval-2023 exercise, russian defense ministry
watch russian baltic fleet, pacific fleet's finval-2023 exercise, russian defense ministry
Watch Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Destroy 'Enemy' Ship During 'Finval-2023' Drills
The Finval-2023 exercises involve approximately 10,000 personnel and more than 50 pieces of military equipment. These include surface ships and support vessels, submarines, naval airplanes and helicopters, Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems, as well as wheeled and tracked armored vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the corvette Gremyshchy destroying a ship of a mock enemy at a distance of more than 300 kilometers with a cruise missile of the Kalibr complex as part of the Pacific Fleet's Finval-2023 exercise.
Earlier during the maneuvers, cruise missiles were successfully fired at a complex target position in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea, while cruise missiles were intercepted and a number of other combat drills were also conducted.
The Russian Defense Ministry
emphasized that all episodes of Finval-2023 are defensive in nature and aimed at improving the training of troops and forces for actions on Russia's northeastern borders.