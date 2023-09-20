https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/watch-russian-baltic-fleet-corvette-test-fires-missile-in-baltic-sea-1113514267.html

WATCH: Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Test-Fires Missile in Baltic Sea

WATCH: Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Test-Fires Missile in Baltic Sea

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crew of the corvette "Stoyky" conducting a series of scheduled practical firing at surface and air targets from the "Redut" vertical-launch sea-based anti-aircraft missile system at the fleet's maritime training range.

2023-09-20T05:42+0000

2023-09-20T05:42+0000

2023-09-20T05:42+0000

military

russian ministry of defense

russia

missile corvette

test firing

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113514711_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6f496fe0ae85689f3b17705316755000.png

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crew of the 'Stoyky' corvette conducting a series of scheduled practical firing at surface and air targets from the 'Redut' vertical-launch sea-based anti-aircraft missile system at the fleet's maritime training range.Precision firing was carried out at a special air target which represented a small aerial maneuvering target. The firing was carried out in the conditions of a complex interference situation with the use of electronic countermeasures by the "enemy", according to the ministry.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Baltic Fleet's Stoikiy corvette performs missile strikes while on maneuvers Russian Baltic Fleet's Stoikiy corvette performs missile strikes while on maneuvers 2023-09-20T05:42+0000 true PT0M57S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian ministry of defense, vertical-launch sea-based anti-aircraft missile, corvette stoyky, russian corvette stoikiy, russian army, russia military drills