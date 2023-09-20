https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/watch-russian-baltic-fleet-corvette-test-fires-missile-in-baltic-sea-1113514267.html
WATCH: Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette Test-Fires Missile in Baltic Sea
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crew of the corvette "Stoyky" conducting a series of scheduled practical firing at surface and air targets from the "Redut" vertical-launch sea-based anti-aircraft missile system at the fleet's maritime training range.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the crew of the 'Stoyky' corvette conducting a series of scheduled practical firing at surface and air targets from the 'Redut' vertical-launch sea-based anti-aircraft missile system at the fleet's maritime training range.Precision firing was carried out at a special air target which represented a small aerial maneuvering target. The firing was carried out in the conditions of a complex interference situation with the use of electronic countermeasures by the "enemy", according to the ministry.
Once the test-firing ended, the Russian Baltic Fleet ships responsible for ensuring the firing remained safe, continued their intended tasks - anti-submarine and air defense, mine countermeasures, and other training and combat tasks in line with the combat training plan of the Fleet's naval forces.
