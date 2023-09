https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-chopper-target-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1113453128.html

Watch Russian Chopper Target Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Watch Russian Chopper Target Ukrainian Armored Vehicles

Russia's reconnaissance and attack helicopter wiped out Ukrainian armored vehicles in the South Donetsk direction. Russian Aerospace Forces completely dominate the air space in the special operation zone obliterating Ukrainian troops.

2023-09-18T18:15+0000

2023-09-18T18:15+0000

2023-09-18T18:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian conflict

video

donetsk

russia

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russian ministry of defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113471487_0:4:1262:714_1920x0_80_0_0_443e765f613a6c45266081d984bb8ebd.jpg

Russia's Ministry of Defense published footage of a Russian helicopter destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles in the South Donetsk direction.Helicopters are widely used in the special operation zone as a highly mobile reconnaissance and attack force.While the much-touted counteroffensive effort launched by Ukraine in early June has had very poor results, the Kiev regime is desperately trying to sacrifice more of its soldiers to promote NATO interests.At the same time, the unbowed Russian forces are repelling the enemy’s attacks, disrupting their plans, as well as inflicting damage on Ukrainian Nazis and mercenaries.

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Choppers Target Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Russian Choppers Target Ukrainian Armored Vehicles 2023-09-18T18:15+0000 true PT0M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, russian helicopter, russian chopper