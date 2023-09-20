https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/youtube-blocks-russell-brand-from-ad-revenues-amid-sexual-assault-claims-1113511805.html

YouTube Blocks Russell Brand From Ad Revenues Amid Sexual Assault Claims

YouTube Blocks Russell Brand From Ad Revenues Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Brand has been dropped by YouTube, a women's charity organization, and the BBC who have also removed his work from their streaming archive.

2023-09-20T02:41+0000

2023-09-20T02:41+0000

2023-09-20T02:39+0000

Video-sharing giant YouTube blocked big-time comedian-turned-influencer Russell Brand on Tuesday from making money from his videos after several women came forward three days earlier with allegations of sexual assault and rape. Brand has denied the allegations in a statement on X, and has not yet been charged with any criminal offenses.The BBC has also distanced themselves from Brand by removing some of his work from their streaming archive. Additionally, a women’s charity that worked with Brand has also ended their association with him. “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is a matter of public record unless we have justification for doing so,” a BBC spokesperson said. “We’ve reviewed that content and made a considered decision to remove some of it.”The office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also made a statement, saying the allegations against Brand were “very serious and concerning” and encouraged people to come forward if they believe they are victims of sexual assault.Brand is still available for his 1.4 million followers on video-sharing sit Rumble, as well as on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he has 11.2 million followers, and 3.8 million on Instagram which is owned by Facebook*.At least four women are alleging they were sexually assaulted between 2006 and 2013. One woman said Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home in July of 2012. She said on the same day that she went to a rape crisis center—which was confirmed by the Times via medical records— Brand had said he was “very sorry” for causing distress.Another woman claimed she was 16 when Brand assaulted her while he was in his early 30s. She says he referred to her as “the child” during what was an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship. She says that looking back, he “engaged in the behavior of a groomer,” according to one report.A third woman said Brand assaulted her while they were working together in Los Angeles. She said she repeatedly told Brand to get off of her, and when he finally did he was angry and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone about her allegation. A fourth woman alleged sexual, physical, and emotional abuse at the hands of Brand in the UK.In response to the allegations, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday they received a report of an alleged sexual assault in central London in 2003. Officials said they were in contact with the victim and were providing her support. "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us,” the police said.The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday said they had not been notified "of any incidents, reports or allegations regarding Russell Brand or any of the accusers."While the identity of the women has remained anonymous, a former partner of the star has spoken out. Georgina Baillie, who had an on-off relationship with Brand, said she found some of the evidence against him “compelling,” though she said he never assaulted her.Other complaints have been made regarding Brand and his conduct over the years. One of the accusers said his attitude towards women was an “open secret” both in the radio and TV world. Allegations were also made that Brand would undress in the studio while working as a presenter on BBC Radio 6 Music. Dispatches also claimed Brand also made sexual remarks on air about a newsreader, which he had then been told to apologize for by the BBC production staff, according to a report.Those who worked on Channel 4 shows also alleged Brand would ask staff to approach young female audience members so he could meet them after filming, and that some were later upset by how he treated them. Other employees and coworkers of Brand also alleged they either felt as though they were working as a “pimp” for him, while one staff member claimed Brand flashed his penis at her and insinuated that she could give him oral sex in his dressing room.As a result of the accusations, Brand has since postponed a series of upcoming comedy shows in the UK, and he was dropped by his management agency Tavistock Wood.*Meta, which owns Facebook, is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

2023

