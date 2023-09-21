https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/barents-sea-exercise-naval-helicopters-hone-fleet-integration-skills-1113557156.html
Barents Sea Exercise: Naval Helicopters Hone Fleet Integration Skills
Russian naval helicopter units are conducting drills in the Barents Sea, focusing on search and rescue operations and improving cooperation with the Northern Fleet forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
Russian crews operating Ka-27PS helicopters conducted a training exercise while conducting search and rescue missions in the regions near the Northern Sea Route. They practiced the simulated delivery of medical supplies to naval submariners.One of the drills included a helicopter maneuvering above a nuclear submarine. With precision, the helicopter positioned itself just above the vessel and deployed a member of the rescue crew onto the deck of the submarine. This operation facilitated a swift transfer of vital medical supplies.Meanwhile, the crews of the Northern Fleet's Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters conducted flights over the waters of the Barents Sea in unwelcoming meteorological conditions.The helicopter teams collaborated with the small anti-submarine ship Brest to conduct exercises focusing on detecting and tracking a simulated enemy submarine.On September 18, the drills began with the participation of an expeditionary group of Northern Fleet troops and units dedicated to the protection of Russia's island territories and Arctic coastline. The group included about 1,800 personnel, about 80 combat and special-purpose vehicles, up to 10 aircraft and up to 15 ships, submarines and support vessels.
