Energy Crisis and Mass Strikes Loom Over US Economy Amid Modest Growth - Fed

With senior US officials repeatedly claiming there are no signs the national economy is entering a downturn, prices at the pump in America soared to their highest level of the year.

The US may face obstacles to achieve a "soft landing," as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has cautioned against new risks such as the autoworkers strike and rising energy prices.economy.On Wednesday, he addressed the reporters and expressed concerns about possible temporary inflation spikes due to the escalating oil prices and the ongoing auto strike. Additionally, he emphasized that an impending government shutdown could potentially have a detrimental impact on economic growth.The Fed chief also admitted that energy prices are becoming higher, which he called “a significant thing.”Powell spoke as gasoline prices in the US hit $3.88 a gallon on Monday, the highest price since October 2022. US Media reported that gas prices in America are currently 20 cents higher compared to this time last year, although the national average is still significantly lower than the record high of $5.02 a gallon in June 2022.Following failed negotiations to increase workers' wages, last week saw over 13,000 employees from three major American automobile companies, Ford, Stellantis, and GM, embark on a strike after the United Auto Workers (UAW) initiated walkouts at all three plants.In a separate development, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that if Congress can't avoid a government shutdown in the next two weeks, "It could have some impact on the economy's momentum.”With the new US fiscal year set to begin on October 1, Congress has yet to pass 12 appropriations bills that set discretionary spending levels. Lawmakers have until September 30 to pass legislation to fund the programs covered by the appropriations process or the government will shut down.

