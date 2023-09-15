https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/auto-workers-strike-natural-result-of-biden-administrations-policies-1113403935.html

Auto Workers Strike 'Natural Result' of Biden Administration's Policies

Auto Workers Strike 'Natural Result' of Biden Administration's Policies

The Biden administration's pro-union policies are to blame for the nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that now threatens the US economy, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark stated on Friday.

"The UAW strike and indeed the ‘summer of strikes’ is the natural result of the Biden administration’s ‘whole of government’ approach to promoting unionization at all costs," Clark stressed. The UAW for the first time in its history initiated simultaneous strikes early on Friday against all three of America's unionized automakers, known as the "Big Three." Clark added that the US Chamber of Commerce urges the UAW to halt their strike and return to the negotiating table.

