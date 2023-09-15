Auto Workers Strike 'Natural Result' of Biden Administration's Policies

International
The Biden administration's pro-union policies are to blame for the nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that now threatens the US economy, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark stated on Friday.
"The UAW strike and indeed the ‘summer of strikes’ is the natural result of the Biden administration’s ‘whole of government’ approach to promoting unionization at all costs," Clark stressed. The UAW for the first time in its history initiated simultaneous strikes early on Friday against all three of America's unionized automakers, known as the "Big Three." Clark added that the US Chamber of Commerce urges the UAW to halt their strike and return to the negotiating table.
17:33 GMT 15.09.2023
Members of the UAW (United Auto Workers) picket and hold signs outside of the UAW Local 900 headquarters across the street from the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan on September 15, 2023.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration's pro-union policies are to blame for the nationwide United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that now threatens the US economy, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark stated on Friday.
"The UAW strike and indeed the ‘summer of strikes’ is the natural result of the Biden administration’s ‘whole of government’ approach to promoting unionization at all costs," Clark stressed.
The UAW for the first time in its history initiated simultaneous strikes early on Friday against all three of America's unionized automakers, known as the "Big Three."
"The decision by the United Auto Workers (UAW) to initiate a strike will have far reaching negative consequences for our economy, for the American workers directly employed by the Detroit Three, their suppliers and dealers, as well as the thousands of small businesses and families whose livelihoods will also be put at risk," Clark said.
Clark added that the US Chamber of Commerce urges the UAW to halt their strike and return to the negotiating table.
