IAEA Chief Says Inspectors May Return to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by Year-End
IAEA Chief Says Inspectors May Return to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by Year-End
The International Atomic Energy Agency is considering the possibility of returning to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by year-end, but the exact moment depends on circumstances.
"We are following the situation at the nuclear power plant constantly, which means that our evaluations can change and must be adapted to what we see on the ground, and what we see on the ground is increased military activity," Grossi said on Wednesday when asked if a visit by year end was possible.When asked about his discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the IAEA chief remarked that continued engagement on the nuclear power plant was indispensable."I gave him my evaluation of how we see the situation. Of course, engagement is indispensable. We must continue working there, and I think that it's a day-to-day effort," Grossi said. "We can never say that the security or the safety of the facilities is assured for as long as the conflict goes on. So these kind of regular, I would say direct meetings are indispensable."The IAEA chief met with a Russian delegation to discuss the situation at the ZNPP on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.UNGA Officials Gaining Better Understanding of IAEA WorkTouching on officials' comprehension of the IAEA, Grossi told Sputnik that diplomats and company have indeed gained a better understanding of the large scope of work the agency is doing on behalf of the world in comparison to a year ago.One of the principles is that the IAEA is not taking sides and it tries to ensure the safety and security of others, he added.Grossi participated in the United Nations General Assembly high level week which kicked off on September 19. It is a place where world leaders gather and Grossi conducts many bilateral meetings with heads of states, including one taking place in New York City's subway with the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs.
IAEA Chief Says Inspectors May Return to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by Year-End
23:31 GMT 21.09.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is considering the possibility of returning to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by year-end, but the exact moment depends on circumstances, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told Sputnik.
"We are following the situation at the nuclear power plant constantly, which means that our evaluations can change and must be adapted to what we see on the ground, and what we see on the ground is increased military activity," Grossi said on Wednesday when asked if a visit by year end was possible.
"What we see on the ground is not a relaxation of the situation, so we are considering the possibility of returning there, but the exact moment will depend on the concrete circumstances."
When asked about his discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the IAEA chief remarked that continued engagement on the nuclear power plant was indispensable.
"I gave him my evaluation of how we see the situation. Of course, engagement is indispensable. We must continue working there, and I think that it's a day-to-day effort," Grossi said. "We can never say that the security or the safety of the facilities is assured for as long as the conflict goes on. So these kind of regular, I would say direct meetings are indispensable."
The IAEA chief met with a Russian delegation to discuss the situation at the ZNPP on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

UNGA Officials Gaining Better Understanding of IAEA Work

Touching on officials' comprehension of the IAEA, Grossi told Sputnik that diplomats and company have indeed gained a better understanding of the large scope of work the agency is doing on behalf of the world in comparison to a year ago.
"What I see is a general understanding much wider than before of the essential work that the agency [IAEA] is doing on behalf of everyone," Grossi said on Wednesday.
One of the principles is that the IAEA is not taking sides and it tries to ensure the safety and security of others, he added.
Grossi participated in the United Nations General Assembly high level week which kicked off on September 19. It is a place where world leaders gather and Grossi conducts many bilateral meetings with heads of states, including one taking place in New York City's subway with the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The IAEA is based in Vienna. Its core issues, at the moment, is the monitoring of the situation around ZNPP, dealing with Iran’s nuclear capabilities or inspecting the release of the Fukushima water into the sea.

However, the IAEA also has other roles, such as supporting member states in establishing quality health care, expanding global access to cancer care and works on various scientific research.

